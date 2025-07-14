Gregg Wallace breaks his silence saying he is "deeply sorry" for any distress caused

Gregg Wallace has broken his silence after a report substantiated 45 allegations made against him. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace said he was "deeply sorry" for the distress his behaviour caused and said he "never set out to harm or humiliate."

He has broken his silence following the news that forty-five allegations made against him during his time on MasterChef, including one of "unwelcome physical contact," were found to have been substantiated.

An independent report commissioned by production company Banijay assessed 83 allegations against Wallace.

The report substantiated:

Twelve claims he made inappropriate jokes and innuendo;

Sixteen reports he made sexually explicit comments;

Two allegations that he made sexualised comments to or about someone;

Four complaints that he made culturally insensitive or racist comments;

Three claims that he was in a state of undress;

Seven allegations of bullying;

One allegation of unwanted touching.

The allegations span from 2005 to 2024.

He has said he is "deeply sorry" for any distress caused. Picture: Alamy

In a statement to the PA news agency, Wallace said: "For eight months, my family and I have lived under a cloud. Trial by media, fuelled by rumour and clickbait. None of the serious allegations against me were upheld. I challenged the remaining issue of unwanted touching but have had to accept a difference in perception, and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused. It was never intended.

"I’m relieved that the Banijay report fully recognises that my behaviour changed profoundly in 2018. Some of my humour and language missed the mark. I never set out to harm or humiliate. I always tried to bring warmth and support to MasterChef, on screen and off.

"After nearly 20 years on the show, I now see that certain patterns, shaped by traits I’ve only recently begun to understand, may have been misread. I also accept that more could have been done, by others and by myself, to address concerns earlier.

"A late autism diagnosis has helped me understand how I communicate and how I’m perceived. I’m still learning. Banijay have given me great support, and I thank them. But in the end, the BBC left me exposed to trial by media and the damage it leaves in its wake.

"To those who’ve shown kindness, thank you. It mattered. This has been brutal. For a working-class man with a direct manner, modern broadcasting has become a dangerous place. I was the headline this time. But I won’t be the last.

"There will be more casualties if the BBC continues down this path, where protecting its legacy matters more than protecting people. For my part, with full legal support, I will consider my next move."

No decision has yet been made about whether to air the MasterChef series featuring Wallace which was filmed last year.

A BBC spokesperson said: "At this stage we are not going to make a final decision on the broadcast of the series that was filmed last year.

"We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part, and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants."

Former BBC executive, and chief executive of the Film + TV Charity, Marcus Ryder told LBC News that the "TV industry has an endemic problem" of harassment and bullying.

"We have a culture where people do not want to report it, do not feel safe to report it, and where they feel that things can actually be made worse when they do," he said.

"The reality is that this is the situation for far too many people working in film and television. And so we have to make sure that we take it beyond just the headlines of one celebrity and look at what's happening in the industry in general."