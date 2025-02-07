Grenfell Tower will be demolished, government confirms

7 February 2025, 12:41 | Updated: 7 February 2025, 13:07

Grenfell Tower to be demolished, government confirms
Grenfell Tower to be demolished, government confirms. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The government has confirmed the Grenfell Tower in west London is to be demolished.

A fire ripped through the west London residential tower at speed in June 2017, claiming the lives of 72 people.

The incident sparked a national scandal over building safety standards and years of debate over the future of the 24-storey tower.

The structure still casts a large shadow over the area and remains covered in scaffolding.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is understood to have confirmed the news to bereaved families on Wednesday evening.

It is expected to take "around two years to sensitively take down" Grenfell Tower in west London, the government has confirmed, with no changes before the eighth anniversary of the disaster in June.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is thought to have confirmed the news to bereaved families on Wednesday evening.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is thought to have confirmed the news to bereaved families on Wednesday evening. Picture: Alamy

A memorial is thought to have been commissioned in its place, with five architects shortlisted. Some had hoped it would remain in place as a lasting reminder of the tragedy.

Kimia Zabihyan, representing the group Grenfell Next of Kin which speaks on behalf of some of the bereaved families caught up in the tragedy, said the tower would be deconstructed down to the ground level.

Local councillor and former MP, Emma Dent Coad said ahead of the decision: "Whatever happens, there'll be an awful lot of upset locally.

"I want it down because it, it's a horrible reminder and I see it every day I leave my house, it's twisting the knife that's in my heart already."

It comes as firefighters made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ tackling the blaze at Grenfell as a study reveals more than a hundred are now suffering long-term diseases, LBC has been told.

A major first-of-its-kind survey from the University of Central Lancashire has revealed one in four firefighters who responded to the fire in 2017 now suffer life-changing health conditions as scientists examine whether they are linked to exposure to toxic fumes from the inferno.

The disaster when a fire at the 23-story flat block was accelerated by highly flammable cladding.

More than 600 firefighters at the London Fire Brigade were involved in the first 20 hours of response, and 524 of them took part in this fresh research.

