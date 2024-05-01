Man charged with murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in Hainault sword attack

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack in Hainault yesterday. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin who was killed in a sword rampage in Hainault, east London, yesterday.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured in the fatal attack.

Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national from Newham, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article.

Tragic Daniel smiles for the camera during a family day out. Picture: Social media

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, who is leading the investigation, said earlier: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has resulted in a young boy losing his life and his family devastated. On behalf of the family, I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“This is a complex investigation due to the number of crime scenes, forensic evidence, hours of CCTV footage and witnesses we need to speak to. I know that many people will want answers and we are working to provide them as soon as we can. I would also echo previous calls for patience as my officers carry out a painstaking investigation to deliver justice for Daniel, his family, those injured and the wider community.

“We are starting to build a picture of what happened on Tuesday and I want to thank everyone who has come forward to share dashcam, doorbell and mobile phone footage with us.

“Likewise, thank you to witnesses, who were no doubt terrified by what they saw, and who have made vital contributions to our investigation. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has any information should contact us as soon as possible.”

Daniel's family are "in shock and are very heartbroken," friends have said. Picture: Social media

Daniel's family told Sky News he was "a wonderful child" who was "well loved" and "hard working" - and that his death "leaves a gaping wound in the family".

"No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today," they said. "Any family will understand it's an absolute tragedy."

The boy’s family are in a state of shock, close friends said today.

"He was a joyful boy - he brought his family lots of joy and his life has just been taken away. Just walking out on his way to school. He was much-loved, his family are much-loved.

"I was talking to my son and he was so heartbroken, he can remember Daniel driving his little car and playing in the street."He said he can't imagine it happening to his own brother."

Police officers look at flowers laid on the corner of Laing Close in Hainault where a 14-year-old boy was killed. Picture: Alamy

Family friends Janti Charalambous and Ade Caxton-Cole have paid tribute to Daniel.

They told the PA news agency: "He was a good boy. A lovely boy.

"[The family] are in shock and are very heartbroken. Such a young boy taken away from a family.

"He was good at his studies. He was good at his sports. Very much loved by many, many people and came from a wonderful family."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Daniel at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

"I know that the thoughts of the whole House are with the people of Hainault in east London following yesterday’s appalling attack," he told MPs.

“Such violence has no place on our streets. It is absolutely heart-breaking that a teenage boy has died and I can’t imagine what his family are going through, and we send them our heartfelt condolences and offer our very best wishes to all those injured.

“I would just like to reiterate my thanks to the police and other emergency first responders for embodying the highest standards of public service under such awful circumstances.”

Both officers injured in the attack were seriously hurt, Met police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC.

The male inspector suffered serious hand injuries and a female officer came close to her hand being removed, Sir Mark said.

"The surgeon spent many hours basically putting her arm back together. It's going to be a long journey of recovery."

He said that the female officer was "not a million miles away" from losing her hand."I mean, really serious, horrific injuries," he added.