Hamas supporter ‘who called for slaughter of all jews’ triggers security scare after arriving in UK on migrant boat

Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A migrant who has previously called for the murder of Jewish people and voiced support for Hamas has triggered a security scare after arriving in the UK on a small boat.

The Palestinian influencer, who goes by the name Abu Wadei, shared footage on what is seemingly an inflatable dinghy on his TikTok account last week.

Wadei’s video featured dozens of asylum seekers wearing life jackets as they huddled together on the small boats.

The video was captioned in Arabic: “Thank God, we arrived in Britain after a difficult journey.”

A Facebook post shared on the same day read: “By the grace of Allah Almighty I reached Britain after a long and difficult journey at sea.”

The video was shared on TikTok last week. Picture: Facebook

According to Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), Wadei has previously attended events led by murdered Hamas leader and mastermind behind the October 7 attack on Israel Yahya Sinwar.

Facebook posts also seemingly show him posing with AK-47 rifles.

In the wake of CAA’s investigation, calls have been for Wadei’s immediate arrest and return to Palestine.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philip described his arrival as “deeply disturbing.”

A spokesperson for CAA said: “We consider that this man poses a threat to public security and are asking the Home Office for urgent assurances that he is in secure custody pending further investigation.

“The fact is that he has brazenly posted not only these views, but also his involvement in a Hamas-endorsed unit in Gaza on social media accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers.”

Wadei boasted a sizable following on TikTok, around 172,000 followers, prior to his account being suspended on Saturday.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are committed to ending small boat crossings which undermine our border security, and restoring order to the asylum system to ensure that the rules are respected and enforced.

“While it is a long-standing rule that we never comment on individual cases or operational matters, the British public can be reassured that we take all steps necessary at all times to protect the nation’s security.”