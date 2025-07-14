Women's group to sue Hampstead Ladies' Pond for allowing trans bathers - despite Supreme Court ruling

14 July 2025, 12:17 | Updated: 14 July 2025, 12:30

BRITAIN-IDENTITY-SOCIETY-EQUALITY-DISCRIMINATION
A campaign group plans to take legal action over trans bathers at Hampstead Ladies' Pond. Picture: Getty

A row has erupted at Hampstead Heath over whether transgender women can continue swimming in the Ladies’ Pond.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In May, the much-loved London landmark refused to ban trans women from accessing the popular swimming spot, despite a Supreme Court ruling.

The UK’s highest court ruled only biological women are deemed legally female.

But the pond said it would keep its inclusive self-ID policy introduced by the City of London Corporation in 2019.

The London authority confirmed the policy would “remain in effect at this time” despite the judgement.

Now, the campaign group Sex Matters plans to make a £50,000 legal claim against the City of London Corporation.

Men's swimming pond in Hampstead Heath, London, England, UK
Since 2019 trans women - who were born biologically male - can swim in the Ladies’ Pond under formal guidance. Picture: Alamy

'Linguistic trickery'

Maya Forstater, chief executive of Sex Matters, told The Times: “We were amazed to discover that the City of London Corporation thinks the Ladies’ Pond is not a ‘single-sex service’ in law. This is nothing more than linguistic trickery.

“The corporation claims that, because it chooses to define ‘women’ and ‘men’ according not to biological sex but to who wants to be referred to as ‘she’ or ‘he’, the Supreme Court judgment doesn’t apply.

“Neither Hampstead Heath nor the City of London Corporation are sovereign entities that get to make their own laws.

“We will be taking our next steps in August and think this case will be very significant in testing what can only be described as creative interpretations of equality law following the Supreme Court judgment.”

Kenwood ladies pond hampstead heath London
Close to one million visits are made to the ponds each year for swimming. Picture: Alamy

'Without incident'

After the Supreme Court ruling back in May, the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association (KLPA), a volunteer-led group representing people who use the pond, said: “The Ladies’ Pond is open to all women and girls over the age of eight and, according to the lifeguards, trans women have been swimming there for many years without incident.

“The Ladies’ Pond is well staffed by lifeguards and stewards who are there to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all users.”

Members of the KLPA also voted to reject a motion that "only those born female in sex can use the pond".

Read more: Damning report into Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveals 45 'substantiated' complaints against BBC star

Read more: Lumberjack wrongly arrested for felling Sycamore Gap tree forced to wear Rod Stewart wig to avoid abuse

Women at the Womens Bathing Pond on Hampstead Heath London
Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jannik Sinner with the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy alongside Carlos Alcaraz with his runners up trophy following the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Jannik Sinner’s coach expects ‘amazing’ Carlos Alcaraz rivalry to ‘get better’

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer.

BBC Gaza documentary narrated by Hamas official's son 'breached editorial guidelines'

A round of Camembert cheese

UK restaurants and delis are running out of brie, mozzarella, and goat's cheese

Yorkshire Hosepipe Ban To Come Into Effect After Below Average Rainfall

Thames Water becomes latest firm to announce hosepipe ban after heatwaves

File photo dated 16/02/17 of Gregg Wallace. A total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against the former MasterChef presenter during his time on the show were substantiated, including one allegation of "unwelcome physical contact"

Damning report into Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveals 45 'substantiated' complaints against BBC star
Walter Renwick

Lumberjack wrongly arrested for felling Sycamore Gap tree forced to wear Rod Stewart wig to avoid abuse

World News

See more World News

The collision of two black holes

Scientists detect biggest ever merger of two massive black holes just beyond the Milky Way

1 hour ago

n

Southeast Spain rocked by earthquake as tourist hotspots suffer severe floods

2 hours ago

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News