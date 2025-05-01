Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.
People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Heath Ladies’ Pond has refused to ban transgender women from accessing the popular swimming spot, despite a Supreme Court ruling.

Earlier this month, the UK’s highest court ruled that only biological women are deemed legally female.

It means that trans women will not be legally able to enter women's only spaces.

But Kenwood Ladies’ Pond in Hampstead Heath has said it's keeping its inclusive self-ID policy introduced by the City of London Corporation in 2019.

The London authority confirmed the controversial policy would “remain in effect at this time” despite the Supreme Court judgement.

Feminist campaigners have blasted the move, labelling it “invasive, discriminatory and unlawful”.

Fiona McAnena, director of campaigns at the human rights charity Sex Matters, told The Telegraph: “Feminist campaigners have been telling the City of London for years that its policy allowing men into facilities such as Kenwood Ladies’ Pond on Hampstead Heath is invasive, discriminatory and unlawful, but those women were ignored.

“Now the Supreme Court’s decision makes the inclusion of men in designated women’s spaces untenable."

A woman has a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath.
A woman has a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath. Picture: Getty

The self-ID policy has been a major point of contention, sparking outrage among feminists women vowing to "reclaim" the pond.

They have clashed with trans activist in a bitter feud over who gets to access the space.

The women-only natural bathing spot is the only one of its kind in the UK, and has been around for at least a century.
A City of London Corporation spokesperson has hit back at claims that the policy is unlawful in light of the Supreme Court ruling.

He said: “The City Corporation is compliant with existing UK law.

“In line with other affected organisations we are carefully considering the judgment and awaiting statutory guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission – which service providers must take into account.

He added that “a carefully considered decision... will be take in due course” and that the corporation was “committed to providing a safe... environment for all”, The Telegraph reports.

This comes after Kenwood Ladies' Pond Association (KLPA), a volunteer-led group promoting the interests of the north London pond, rejected a motion that "only those born female in sex can use the pond".

The group said in a statement: "Individuals will have their own views about the Supreme Court ruling.

"The Ladies' Pond is open to all women and girls over the age of eight and, according to the lifeguards, trans women have been swimming there for many years without incident. "

The Ladies' Pond is well staffed by lifeguards and stewards who are there to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all users.

"As the KLPA is not responsible for managing the pond, including defining who is allowed to access the pond, it is unlikely that the Supreme Court ruling is relevant to the KLPA's existence or activities."

