Harrods bans people from eating in its Food Hall after TikTokkers flood the store to film content

30 April 2025, 15:29

Thousands of food lovers have been drawn to the iconic Brompton Road store after several items from the hall went viral on TikTok and Instagram
Thousands of food lovers have been drawn to the iconic Brompton Road store after several items from the hall went viral on TikTok and Instagram. Picture: TikTok/laurakhoshaba

By Frankie Elliott

Harrods has banned people from eating in its famous food hall after being flooded with TikTokkers filming their dining experiences and uploading the videos online.

A sign has been placed in the luxury department store asking customers to "refrain from consuming purchased food within the store."

It reads: 'Polite notice. Please refrain from consuming purchased food within the store.'

Store managers hope the move will help ease congestion and mess in the hall, which sees 100,000 people a day passing through it.

Thousands of food lovers have been drawn to the iconic Brompton Road store after several items from the hall went viral on TikTok and Instagram.

Their deli counters can be seen in the background of many of these videos, as the content creators often stop by them to film the product and eat it.

Harrods' food hall sells a wide variety of delicacies and freshly prepared meals, such as the much-loved £10 rotisserie boxes.

The hall's deli counters can be seen in the background of many of these videos, as the content creators often stop by them to film the product and eat it
The hall's deli counters can be seen in the background of many of these videos, as the content creators often stop by them to film the product and eat it. Picture: TikTok/Libb.Bites

But it has historically made a name for itself due to rare and expensive goods.

£150 melons, £75 bunch of grapes and even a box of £180 Japanese strawberries have all faced reviews from various TikTok accounts.

There are also posts offering top tips on how to come away from the hall with a meal that doesn't break the bank.

But these new rules may bring an end to these videos.

Libb Bites, a London food blogger, was recently told off by staff when she tried to film her purchase and consumption of a £10 chicken mac 'n' cheese box.

The TikToker, who has 13,000 followers on her account, "completely understood" the need for the signs.

"That part of the food hall isn't the best place for hot food consumption, you know how busy it gets in the food hall, imagine the addition of having people stopping to eat, clogging up passways and potentially dropping food on the floor. It's deffo not Harrods vibes," she told MailOnline.

Harrod's food hall sells a wide variety of delicacies and freshly prepared meals
Harrod's food hall sells a wide variety of delicacies and freshly prepared meals. Picture: Getty

"I do however think it would be fab if they created a space for hot food consumption that's not in their actual restaurants, considering they sell it.

"I did also get told off for eating in there. I had to record super quick, I felt the management's eyes on me."

Many are now resorting to taking a quick video of them buying their food before rushing to their parked cars and eating it in there.

Harrods meat and fish hall first opened in 1903. It revamped its roastery and bake hall for the first time in 30 years in 2017.

Harrods have been approached for a comment.

