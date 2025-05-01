Harrods becomes latest retailer to be hit by cyber attack

Harrods, London. Harrods department store, Brompton, Road, Knightsbridge, London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harrods has become the latest retailer to be hit by a cyber attack.

The luxury department store has been fending off the cyber attack just days after M&S and the Co-op group were also hit.

It restricted access to the internet at its branches on Thursday as it dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems.

"Our seasoned IT security team immediately took proactive steps to keep systems safe, and as a result, we have restricted internet access at our sites today.

M&S has also been hit by a cyber attack in recent days
M&S has also been hit by a cyber attack in recent days. Picture: Alamy

"Currently, all sites including our Knightsbridge store, H beauty stores and airport stores remain open to welcome customers.

"Customers can also continue to shop via harrods.com.

"We are not asking our customers to do anything differently at this point, and we will continue to provide updates as necessary."

The retailer is said to have called in specialists to help resolve the issue and launch an investigation.

It comes after M&S told hundreds of agency workers to stay home as it grappled with cyber attack chaos.

The retailer has been unable to accept online orders for a week due to the incident.

Meanwhile, Co-op was forced to shut some operations after hackers attempted to gain "unauthorised access" to its network.

