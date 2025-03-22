Harrods lawyers 'propose six-figure payouts' to victims of alleged sexual abuse by al Fayed

Harrods department store owner Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Lawyers representing Harrods are reportedly proposing six-figure payouts to victims of alleged sexual abuse by the department store's former owner, Mohamed al Fayed.

MPL Legal is said to have told claimants they could be offered a sum between £110,000 and £200,000 on behalf of the London retailer.

A legal document seen by Sky News claims those alleging sexual abuse by al Fayed could be owed "general damages limited to compensation for sexual assault of up to £110,000", with "aggravated damages [of] up to £15,000", and "wrongful testing fixed payment(s) up to £7,500."

Claimants who agree to an assessment by a psychiatrist could be given up to £200,000, the report claims.

The document’s mention of “wrongful testing” is in reference to allegations of forced medical examinations demanded by al Fayed.

Ex Fulham chairman Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Getty

A Harrods spokesperson told Sky News: "It would be premature for us to comment on the nature and details of a scheme that is currently under consultation.

"We are actively inviting the valuable input from Survivors and their legal representatives to establish the final scheme that aims to be survivor-first, trauma-informed, and fair in its approach to compensation.

"Further updates will be provided once the consultation period is complete."

The Metropolitan Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mr Al Fayed, who was also the owner of Fulham FC, in relation to two out of 21 women who made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, between 2005 and 2023.

Evidence was shown to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2009 and 2015, but it decided not to go ahead with either case because there was not "a realistic prospect of conviction".

Mr Al Fayed acquired Harrods for £615 million in 1985.

In 2010, after 26 years in charge, he sold the department store to the Qatari royal family for a reported £1.5 billion. Justice For Harrods Survivors has been approached for comment.