One dead in horror London bus crash, as three left injured

25 February 2025, 05:18

One person has died after a bus crash in Harrow
One person has died after a bus crash in Harrow. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

One person has died in a bus crash in north-west London, with three people hurt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The crash, which took place in Harrow on Monday night, appears to have involved a bus and a car.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on Whitmore Road, including in an air ambulance, and fought to save passengers' lives.

One person, who has not been named yet, died at the scene, while two more were sent to hospital and another needed no further treatment.

The cause of the crash has not been made clear yet.

Read more: Girl, 9, killed after being hit by London bus, as driver charged with driving while drunk or on drugs

Read more: Two injured as double decker bus ploughs into building in central London

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:17pm on 24 February to reports of a road traffic collision near Whitmore Road.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) as well as command support vehicles.

"We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.”

“We treated four patients at the scene before taking two patients to a major trauma centre and discharging one patient at the scene.

Very sadly, despite best efforts of our crews, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Some 86 people died or were seriously injured in London bus incidents between December 10 2023 and the end of March 2024, according to lawyers Leigh Day.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ambassador Dorothy Camille Shea, chargé d'affaires ad interim of the United States, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine

US sides with Russia twice in failed UN votes over Ukraine, as assembly calls for end to war
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Police could soon be able to enter homes where stolen phones have been tracked to, without having to ask a court first.

Police could be given powers to raid homes of phone thieves as flagship Bill enters parliament
Clint Hill, the US secret service agent who leapt onto the back of John F Kennedy's limousine after the president was shot, has died aged 93.

Secret Service agent who jumped onto JFK’s limousine after assassination Clint Hill dies aged 93
Roberta Flack

Tributes flood in for Roberta Flack, 'Killing Me Softly' singer and R&B icon

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

Taliban issues major update on British couple arrested in Afghanistan

World News

See more World News

US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025.

Ukraine war could end ‘within weeks’ Trump claims as he warns it ‘may lead to WW3’ if not stopped

11 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy hopes war will end 'this year' as US votes with Russia against UN resolution condemning invasion

11 hours ago

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope 'resumes some work' after 'slight improvement' in health as night-time prayers begin

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News