One dead in horror London bus crash, as three left injured

One person has died after a bus crash in Harrow. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

One person has died in a bus crash in north-west London, with three people hurt.

The crash, which took place in Harrow on Monday night, appears to have involved a bus and a car.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on Whitmore Road, including in an air ambulance, and fought to save passengers' lives.

One person, who has not been named yet, died at the scene, while two more were sent to hospital and another needed no further treatment.

The cause of the crash has not been made clear yet.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:17pm on 24 February to reports of a road traffic collision near Whitmore Road.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) as well as command support vehicles.

"We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.”

“We treated four patients at the scene before taking two patients to a major trauma centre and discharging one patient at the scene.

Very sadly, despite best efforts of our crews, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Some 86 people died or were seriously injured in London bus incidents between December 10 2023 and the end of March 2024, according to lawyers Leigh Day.