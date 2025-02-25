Pedestrian in her 40s killed in London bus crash as car driver arrested for dangerous driving

Bessborough Road, where the crash took place. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

A woman in her 40s was killed in a bus crash in north London on Monday night, with three others left injured.

The crash, which took place in Harrow at about 9.20pm, involved a bus, a car and three pedestrians.

The woman was killed, while two others were taken to hospital but are not in a life-threatening condition.

Another person had treatment at the scene on Bessborough Road but did not need to go to hospital.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He had stopped at the scene. He remains in custody.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance rushed to the scene. Local roads were closed temporarily but have since been reopened.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:17pm on 24 February to reports of a road traffic collision near Whitmore Road.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) as well as command support vehicles.

"We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.”

“We treated four patients at the scene before taking two patients to a major trauma centre and discharging one patient at the scene.

"Very sadly, despite best efforts of our crews, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Some 86 people died or were seriously injured in London bus incidents between December 10 2023 and the end of March 2024, according to lawyers Leigh Day.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of this incident, including drivers with dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD 7193/24FEB25.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.