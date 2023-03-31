"What's next? Fish fingers? Kebab meat?": Hash browns don't belong in an English fry-up, expert says

31 March 2023, 09:28

It turns out has browns might not belong on a plate of full English at all, according to one expert.
It turns out has browns might not belong on a plate of full English at all, according to one expert. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The English Breakfast Society has divided Brits as it says hash browns don't 'belong' on our breakfast plates and are just the 'lazy American' alternative for another British dish.

The self-described group of 'learned fellows' in the heritage of the English fry-up has said that 'hash browns and french fries are used as a cheap breakfast plate filler'.

In its explosively controversial 'research', it said hash browns are: "Served by people who probably buy cheap imported bacon and sausages to use in their so called English breakfasts, and who have probably never heard of bubble and squeak."

Adding even further to the division, it also argues: "If your breakfast contains cheap, fried, imported, frozen bacon and sausages, it's not a real English breakfast."

Read more: Fancy mangers and bash, rausage solls or teans on boast? US chef horrifies Brits with 'cursed' take on classic UK dishes

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow awarded $1 after winning court case against man who said she crashed into him on ski slopes

The society says hash browns are just a 'lazy American' replacement for bubble and squeak.
The society says hash browns are just a 'lazy American' replacement for bubble and squeak. Picture: Alamy

The line of reasoning follows that hash browns are just a 'lazy American replacement for traditional bubble and squeak' and only served by those who 'lack pride in the English breakfast tradition'.

Bubble and squeak is a British dish made from cooked potatoes and cabbage – although not traditionally served with the full English dish, it is often served with eggs and bacon.

The society says on its website a full English breakfast should contain sausage, bacon, fried egg, grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans, black pudding, and toast.

A traditional fry-up should consist of sausage, bacon, fried egg, grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans, black pudding, and toast, the society says.
A traditional fry-up should consist of sausage, bacon, fried egg, grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans, black pudding, and toast, the society says. Picture: Alamy

"Hash browns are not part of a traditional English breakfast," the spokesman went on.

"If we let the hash browns thing slide and become part of the tradition what's next? Fish fingers? Kebab meat?"

But Brits hash brown lovers have expressed their outrage over the statement.

One social media user said: "At the risk of being treasonous, I prefer the hash browns to the sausage!"

Another said: "This is outrageous!! No hash browns is unacceptable."

Meanwhile others have embraced the society's ruling: "Hash Browns should never be part of an English Breakfast they only started putting them as a plate filler so breakfast looks big and very unhealthy and tasteless," a social media user said.

Fish fingers and kebab meat might be off the cards, but for a more decadent fry-up, the society does say it's acceptable to add bone marrow, pork crackling, pork chops or homemade baked beans to the morning meal.

And finally, the society adds, the ideal companions to the dish include tea, coffee or orange juice and a newspaper – because Brits 'like to acquaint themselves with the current affairs of the day'.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Falcon has died aged 59

Gladiators legend Falcon dies aged 59 after battle with cancer

Julia Wendell (l) and Madeleine McCann (r). Inset Praia da Luz

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann claims 'sex trafficker is trying to lure her back to Portugal'
Yasmin Javed died in September 2021

Pregnant wife 'pushed to her death from Arthur's Seat' had secret code with mum about 'abusive husband'
The inmate was released accidentally

Manhunt after violent prisoner let out of London jail by accident

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Meghan Markle's half-sister sued Meghan for defamation, but the case has now been thrown out.

Meghan Markle wins case against her half-sister over comments about her being an 'only child'

World News

See more World News

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a trench along the frontline during fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut

Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

9 mins ago

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday March 29 2023

Pope spends second night ‘serenely’ in hospital

1 hour ago

Kemi Badenoch was unable to provide figures for her claims of the CPTPP's benefits

'I don't have figures': Business sec says Pacific trade deal will have bigger benefits than claimed but can't back it up

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

1 month ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

3 months ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

4 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit