Dive-bombing hawk that terrorised village with string of blood-soaked attacks finally caught by local hero

3 April 2025, 19:28 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 19:33

File photo of a Harris hawk
File photo of a Harris hawk. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A hawk that terrorised residents of a village for weeks, drawing blood on several occasions, has finally been caught.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Steve Harris, a jogger from Flamstead in Hertfordshire, caught the Harris hawk by clambering on to his shed and throwing a cage over the bird.

Villagers had been on edge for weeks after a string of attacks, with Mr Harris resorting to wearing a bike helmet while running to protect himself after being attacked twice.

He said: "I had just been out on a run - it was following me for a mile, hopping along all the telegraph poles.

"It came into the garden, and I was holding the cage above my head. Eventually it sat in the shed, squawking at me."

Read more: Hawk terrorising Home Counties village by 'divebombing' tall, middle-aged men

Read more: 'England's most beautiful village' flooded by 'intolerable' TikTok tourists, as residents hit back

Mr Harris said he had previously tried to lure the bird into the cage with some chicken, but without success.

Mr Harris said he thinks his drinks tab at his local pub will be covered for a while after the catch.

"I think I'll be able to keep my wallet in my pocket next time I go to the pub," he joked.

The father-of-two said the clash with his namesake bird had become personal after the previous attacks.

"It got me a couple of times - once it even brushed my hair," he said.

He added that he had not let his children into the garden for weeks because the hawk would often perch in their tree.

"We're about to pick the kids up from school - they're going to be delighted they can go into the garden again," he said.

"It feels strange, a bit of a relief. We've all just wanted to get it caught. It's nice that it's well and hasn't been injured."

Jim Hewitt, 75, also from Flamstead, said he was "delighted" at the hawk's capture after he was left bloodied when it swooped on him as he went to get milk and a newspaper on Wednesday.

He said he was relieved the situation had not escalated.

Mr Hewitt joked: "I'm delighted we are not going to be invaded. I had to be careful and cautious - the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won't get beaten by a poxy bird.

"I'm relieved that it's been caught and not had to be put to death or shot.

"And I'm even more relieved that a child isn't going to get hurt.

"It was hanging around by the school and my biggest fear was that someone would walk out and get set upon."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prescot, Merseyside

Girl, 13, dies in horror Merseyside house fire as five children escape unharmed

'Donald Trump has made Putin comfortable,' Mikhail Khodorkovsky has warned

'Trump has made Putin comfortable' despite massive Ukraine war losses, exiled former oligarch tells LBC
New images show the moment the two ships collided.

New images show moment of North Sea crash as investigation reveals neither ship had a 'dedicated lookout'
Washington, DC, USA. 15 Apr 2017. A balloon caricature of President Donald Trump appears at the Tax March protest near the U.S. Capitol.

Buy US chlorinated chicken in return for lower tariffs, Trump tells Britain

From jeans to jet fuel and firearms to whiskey: Britain unveils lengthy list of US items facing tariffs

From jeans to jet fuel and firearms to whiskey: Britain unveils lengthy list of US items facing tariffs
Julie Goodyear as Bet Lynch. Her husband has now deleted a recent photograph of the actress which he shared in honour of her 83rd birthday on Wednesday

Julie Goodyear's husband removes rare photo of Coronation Street star after dementia diagnosis amid blacklash

World News

See more World News

Virginia Giuffre

Woman driving Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre during crash that left her with 'four days to live' breaks silence

10 mins ago

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour.

British couple found dead in south of France home being ‘treated as murder-suicide’

3 hours ago

The vehicle was later extinguished after the driver, covered in flames, emerged from the vehicle.

Amsterdam Dam Square car explosion sees driver engulfed in flames - just days after mass stabbing

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News