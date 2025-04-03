Dive-bombing hawk that terrorised village with string of blood-soaked attacks finally caught by local hero

File photo of a Harris hawk. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A hawk that terrorised residents of a village for weeks, drawing blood on several occasions, has finally been caught.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Steve Harris, a jogger from Flamstead in Hertfordshire, caught the Harris hawk by clambering on to his shed and throwing a cage over the bird.

Villagers had been on edge for weeks after a string of attacks, with Mr Harris resorting to wearing a bike helmet while running to protect himself after being attacked twice.

He said: "I had just been out on a run - it was following me for a mile, hopping along all the telegraph poles.

"It came into the garden, and I was holding the cage above my head. Eventually it sat in the shed, squawking at me."

Read more: Hawk terrorising Home Counties village by 'divebombing' tall, middle-aged men

Read more: 'England's most beautiful village' flooded by 'intolerable' TikTok tourists, as residents hit back

Mr Harris said he had previously tried to lure the bird into the cage with some chicken, but without success.

Mr Harris said he thinks his drinks tab at his local pub will be covered for a while after the catch.

"I think I'll be able to keep my wallet in my pocket next time I go to the pub," he joked.

The father-of-two said the clash with his namesake bird had become personal after the previous attacks.

"It got me a couple of times - once it even brushed my hair," he said.

He added that he had not let his children into the garden for weeks because the hawk would often perch in their tree.

"We're about to pick the kids up from school - they're going to be delighted they can go into the garden again," he said.

"It feels strange, a bit of a relief. We've all just wanted to get it caught. It's nice that it's well and hasn't been injured."

Jim Hewitt, 75, also from Flamstead, said he was "delighted" at the hawk's capture after he was left bloodied when it swooped on him as he went to get milk and a newspaper on Wednesday.

He said he was relieved the situation had not escalated.

Mr Hewitt joked: "I'm delighted we are not going to be invaded. I had to be careful and cautious - the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won't get beaten by a poxy bird.

"I'm relieved that it's been caught and not had to be put to death or shot.

"And I'm even more relieved that a child isn't going to get hurt.

"It was hanging around by the school and my biggest fear was that someone would walk out and get set upon."