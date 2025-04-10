Head of Greenpeace arrested after activists pour red dye into US Embassy pond in London

By Helen Scambler

The head of Greenpeace has been arrested after the group poured blood-red dye into the US embassy’s pond.

The group said that it had poured 300 litres of biodegradable dye into the water outside the building in south west London.

Greenpeace UK's co-executive director was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage along with five others.

He could face up to 10 years behind bars if charged and convicted of the offence.

Twelve protesters were pictured pouring dye from containers which read 'Stop Arming Israel'.

The group has claimed that US State Department figures show Donald Trump has "continued the policy" of his predecessor and is supplying nearly $12 billion weapons to Israel.

Greenpeace UK’s co-executive director Areeba Hamid said: "These arrests are further proof that the right to protest is under attack in the UK.

"This protest used biodegradable pond dye that is designed to disperse and wash away naturally.

"As the biggest supplier of weapons to the Israeli military, the US government bears a heavy responsibility for the horrors unfolding in Gaza.

"Rather than passing laws that make it easier for police to arrest people who make their voices heard on the issues they care about, the US and UK Governments should listen to the majority of Americans and Brits who support an arms embargo on Israel."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At 07.30am on Thursday, April 10 officers on duty at the US Embassy in Nine Elms became aware of a group of Greenpeace protesters putting red dye into the pond at the side of the building.

"The group made off but officers responded quickly and carried out a search of the area.

"Six people have so far been arrested nearby on suspicion of criminal damage and conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

"The pond is accessible via a public footpath.

"There was no breach or attempted breach of the secure perimeter of the site."