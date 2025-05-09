Head of Royal Navy suspended over ‘secret affair with subordinate’ as father-of-three faces misconduct investigation

Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The head of the Royal Navy has been suspended after claims surfaced that he had an extramarital affair with a female officer under his command.

Admiral Sir Ben Key, 59, has been head of the Navy since 2021, holding the top position of First Sea Lord.

The married man, who has three children, has been suspended after it emerged he was having a secret affair with a subordinate female officer.

This violates the Navy’s strict ‘service test’, which prohibits relationships between commanders and their subordinates.

A misconduct investigation has been launched, the Sun reported, making him the first-ever leader of the Royal Navy to face such an investigation since it was founded in 1546.

Sir Ben is a well-respected figure with a prestigious position, making his departure all the more unexpected and shocking, deeply affecting the naval force.

A top Navy source told The Sun: “It is shocking, really shocking because of who he is.

Admiral Ben Key speaks during a media conference at HMAS Stirling in Perth, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III greets Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord, during a meeting with military chiefs of staff at Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Picture: Alamy

“Not just because he is First Sea Lord, but his reputation is a man of principles and morals. He is a popular First Sea Lord.”

His job has been temporarily taken over by the Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell. Others have reportedly been interviewed to replace him in the long term.

The last admiral who faced proceedings from a court martial was Admiral John Byng, who was convicted and executed by a firing squad for “failing to do his utmost” in a battle against the French.

But according to the Sun, Admiral Key is not expected to face a court martial as his alleged relationship is not a crime.

Members of the Navy are also banned from acting in a way that would risk or wreck other members’ marriages.

A source told the newspaper: “He is under investigation over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female officer under his command."

But since Sir Ben holds the highest office in the Navy, every officer is technically under his command.

He was due to leave his post in the summer, when Royal Marine General Gwyn Jenkins was supposed to take over.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key arriving for a service of thanksgiving to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI, at Westminster Abbey in London. Monday March 4, 2024. Picture: Alamy

But he was prevented from resigning early to allow the investigation to be conducted and seen through to its end, the Sun reported.

Members of the military are usually investigated by their senior officers, but the only officer that is more senior than Sir Ben is the Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

A source told the newspaper: “In theory Ben could still be court martialled for bringing the Navy into disrepute, but that seems very unlikely at this point.

“He has served his commendably for over 40 years. The investigation is still ongoing. There is no whiff of anything criminal.”

It is thought that the woman involved in the affair is also a senior military officer, but still junior to Admiral Key.

A Navy source told the outlet they were stunned by the claims. They said: “I wouldn’t have called him a swordsman or a sniffer. He wasn’t known as a player, and nothing stays secret in the Navy."

He had repeatedly promised to ‘root out’ inappropriate sexual behaviour since taking his job in 2021.

Last year he said he had “zero tolerance for unacceptable behaviours”.

In 2022 he said: “Those who do not wish to serve in accordance with the values and standards of life in the United Kingdom’s armed forces will be removed.

“There is no place for you.”

An MoD spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”