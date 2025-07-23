Healey signs agreement paving way for export of Typhoon jets to Turkey

23 July 2025, 11:25

John Healey wearing a suit, carrying a red folder
The Defence Secretary John Healey has signed an agreement paving the way for the export of Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Defence Secretary has signed an agreement paving the way for the export of Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Healey and Turkish counterpart Yaşar Guler signed a memorandum of understanding at the International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul.

It comes after the German government reportedly cleared the path for the delivery of 40 Typhoon Eurofighter jets to Turkey.

"Today’s agreement is a big step towards Turkiye buying UK Typhoon fighter jets," Mr Healey said.

"It shows this government’s determination to secure new defence deals, building on our relationships abroad to deliver for British working people.

"Equipping Turkiye with Typhoons would strengthen Nato’s collective defence, and boost both our countries’ industrial bases by securing thousands of skilled jobs across the UK for years to come."

A Eurofighter jet
It comes after the German government reportedly cleared the path for the delivery of 40 Typhoon Eurofighter jets to Turkey. Picture: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty

Read more: Defence secretary to call for ’50-day drive’ to arm Ukraine and force Putin to negotiate

Read more: Starmer and Macron to strike fresh defence pact amid 'new nuclear risks and multiplying threats'

More than a third of each aircraft will be manufactured in the UK, with final assembly taking place at the BAE Systems site in Lancashire.

The Typhoon jet programme is a partnership with Germany, Spain and Italy.

Germany’s security council has signed off on a Turkish request to buy the jets, which will use German parts, Der Spiegel reported, and has informed Turkish and Greek leaders of the decision.

The programme supports 20,000 jobs in the UK.

The RAF’s own fleet of Typhoons is being upgraded over the next 15 years.

