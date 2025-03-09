Heartbreaking scenes as bereaved across UK pay tribute to victims of Covid-19 on fifth anniversary of outbreak

People hugging as they attend a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic at the National Covid Memorial Wall in London. Picture date: Sunday March 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Emotional scenes were played out across the nation as the bereaved and communities came together in a day of reflection to mark the five years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, towns and cities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland hosted hundreds of events where the pain, grief, compassion and sacrifice of those difficult times was remembered.

Heartbreaking tributes were paid to those who died, as people thanked frontline health and social care workers, volunteers and researchers who played crucial roles.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "As we mark five years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, I know for many there is deep grief and loss that may never be relieved.

"Today, we come together to remember, reflect and pay tribute to the sacrifices made by people across our country."

Piper Donald McRury leads the procession along The National Covid Memorial Wall on March 09, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

The annual day is one of the recommendations set out by the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration, of which King's College Hospital nurse Felicia Kwaku is a commissioner.

She recalled Covid's cruel cost as she recounted the anxiety of frontline workers, saying: "I remember comforting and consoling many, many loved ones and patients.

"Some patients knew that they were going to pass and some patients didn't. I remember many of us not stopping crying for at least two to three years.

"It was very, very difficult (then) and it's difficult being here now."

She added that "you didn't know whether you were going to get catch Covid, but I remember the teamwork bringing us all together."

First Minister John Swinney takes part in a service to mark the Covid-19 Day of Reflection on March 09, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. Picture: Getty

In London, sobbing could be heard as bereaved relatives, led by a Highland piper, joined well wishers to walk beside the National Covid Memorial Wall.

They passed 3,000 photographs of the faces of some of those who died, which represents just over 1% of the total death toll in the UK, organisers said.

The event was brought to an end with a song from a choir and a salute on the river from the London Fire Brigade fireboat.

A minute's silence was held after the chimes of Big Ben and long-stemmed red carnations were cast into the River Thames.

Lynn Jones fought back tears as she remembered her "fit and healthy" 66-year-old husband Gareth, "a loved principal" in their hometown of Stoke on Trent, who died after "spending seven weeks in hospital battling the virus on his own".

She told those gathered at the London event that in April 2021, there were 152,816 hearts on the wall marking a Covid tragedy and now there are 247,553 hearts.

People at a service in London on a National Day of Reflection to mark the five years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Alamy

Applause broke out, as she said: "For me, this wall is an expression of so many emotions - rage, love, grief, pain and unbearable sadness.

"It is also important as an expression of democracy, because this is what the people affected most by the pandemic feel.

"It is a message to those across the water that this is what happens when you get it wrong. It should stay as a constant reminder of the impact of government decisions."

Sisters Colette Woodall, Julie Harvey and Jacquie McEvoy, originally from Liverpool, travelled from their homes in London and Wiltshire to pay their respects to their 80 year-old mother Joan Aspinall at the memorial by the River Thames.

Their retired hotelier mother died in September 2021.

Ms Woodall said: "So many people here are traumatised by what has happened. Today has been absolutely poignant.

"It is important for us to be here to represent all of those faces on the wall and to be among like-minded people, some of whom are very angry and upset."

NHS staff attend a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Burton-on-Trent. Picture: Alamy

Writer, poet, broadcaster and former Children's Laureate Michael Rosen later said it was "an honour" to have been part of the event in Burton-on-Trent, where he read a new poem and people got to share their feelings about what happened.

Mr Rosen, who was rushed to hospital with Covid and put into an induced coma in intensive care for 48 days, said: "A shadow passed over us and hundreds of thousands of people felt the sudden and unexpected loss of loved ones.

He added: "Thanks to the expertise and care I received, I came through, but I look back over my shoulder and think of those who didn't.

"They were people who were with me in hospital or who didn't even get to hospital - companions of a sort. We owe it to them and their families to remember them."

Soprano Lesley Garrett was among the performers and the difficult days during the pandemic were recalled in testimonials from NHS staff, patients and volunteers and senior healthcare figures including chief nursing officer Duncan Burton.

People come to pay their repects at the National covid memorial wall (which lies in the shadow of St Thomas' Hospital on the embankment). Picture: Alamy

A choir sang and a poem was read to take people into a minute's silence at the reflection event in Glasgow Green.

Doves were released and the event also included a wreath being laid, a plaque unveiling and individual yellow roses being left in memory of loved ones.

Earlier, Scotland's First Minister John Swinney, who took part in the Glasgow ceremony, sent his "deepest condolences" to people who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Across the UK, just under 227,000 people died who had the virus listed as a cause of death - with more than 16,000 in Scotland.

Before Sunday's service in Glasgow, Mr Swinney said: "Children stopped going to school, many shops and businesses were closed, and we were no longer able to spend time with friends and family as normal.

"Tragically, thousands of people lost their lives, and I offer my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in such difficult circumstances."