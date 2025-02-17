Heartbroken family of British man 'left alone to die' in Las Vegas suing ambulance company and hotel where he died

William Howell was found dead in the Aria Casino Hotel in August 2023. Picture: Facebook

By Will Conroy

The family of a British man who died in Las Vegas have filed a lawsuit against an ambulance company and the hotel where his body was discovered.

William Howell was found dead in the Aria Casino Hotel on 31 August 2023, nearly 14 hours after he was last seen by staff.

Mr Howell, 37, who was a type one diabetic, had returned to the hotel on 30 August after falling ill as he tried to board his flight home to London.

Staff at Harry Reid International Airport put Mr Howell in a wheelchair as a precautionary measure and called an ambulance.

William Howell was found dead in the Aria Casino Hotel in August 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Medics Alexandra Gangemi and Dominique Johnson arrived at the airport 20:46 and noted his high blood sugar.

In the lawsuit filed against the ambulance company and its crew, and the hotel's security, it’s alleged the medics “spent no more than two minutes” with Mr Howell before he signed a medical transport refusal form.

Court papers allege “the ambulance crew did not properly inform” Mr Howell of the “consequences of failing to seek attention”.

The lawsuit also claims they failed to “properly assess” his mental capacity, “perform the proper testing” or “follow policies and procedures”.

Mr Howell, of Newton Abbot, Devon, then took an Uber back to the Aria Casino Hotel, where he reportedly fell out of the vehicle upon arrival.

He was issued a new key to the room he had been staying in prior to check out. Security staff helped him to his room, but then left him alone.

Staff allegedly ignored the warning signs of his condition, despite being made aware he was diabetic.

Mr Howell's wife, Emma, contacted the hotel after he failed to arrive at Heathrow the following day. Picture: Instagram

Mr Howell's wife, Emma, who was pregnant with the couple's second child, contacted the hotel after he failed to arrive at Heathrow the following day.

At 12:24, staff found Mr Howell dead in his room with his cause of death recorded by the Las Vegas medical examiner as diabetic ketoacidosis.

Mrs Howell and her sons have now filed a five-count civil lawsuit in Nevada's Eighth Judicial District Court, alleging gross negligence and wrongful acts which led to Mr Howell's death.

It is alleged that had Mr Howell received the correct care in the airport, on his arrival at the hotel or later in the evening, it is likely he would have survived.

The family is seeking damages for negligence, emotional distress, and financial losses.

MGM Resorts, the parent company of the hotel, is yet to comment on the lawsuit, while Ms Gangemi, Ms Johnson and Community Ambulance have applied to have the case against them dismissed.

A hearing is set to take place on March 5.