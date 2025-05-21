Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'hero' firefighter killed in Bicester blaze

Firefighter Martyn Sadler died at a blaze in Bicester. Picture: Family handout

By Ella Bennett

The family of Martyn Sadler, who was killed tackling a fire in Bicester on May 15, have paid tribute to his "passion and dedication".

Mr Sadler, aged 38, of both Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service and London Fire Brigade, died after a fire at Bicester Motion, Bicester.

His family have shared their heartbreak following the tragic death, saying he was "born to be a firefighter".

Releasing a statement, the family said he came from a strong fire service family and "it was always in his blood". They added: "But it was significantly more than that with him, it was his life. The passion and dedication he had for the job was outstanding."

The statement continued: “From as early as he learnt to walk and talk his days were filled with episodes of Fireman Sam or London’s Burning and as soon as he was old enough to join the fire cadets his career began. He achieved way beyond his dreams and nothing would ever put a bigger smile on his face.

“He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and all-round family member, an amazing friend, a committed colleague and the true definition of a hero."

“Our world has fallen apart and our hearts are completely broken, but somewhere in amongst it all we are immensely proud of him and his unwavering bravery," they added.

Firefighters forming a guard of honour for two of Bicester's fire engines as they return to Bicester Fire Station in Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sadler died alongside fellow firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, and member of the public David Chester, 57.

In a statement released by the force, Ms Logan’s mother, father and sister Emilie said: “When Jennie’s pager went off, there was no stopping her. Never did we think that when running out the door last Thursday, to give it her all, like she always did, it would be for the final time.

“Her bravery and fearlessness shone through right until the end. Our lives will never be the same, we’ll miss her beautiful smile and zest for life.

“She will always be our hero and we are so immensely proud of her. Forever in our hearts.”

In a statement, Mr Chester’s family said: “Dave was the most amazing man we will ever know, we love and miss him so much.

“He was a loving and caring father, husband, son and brother.

“He was Bicester born and bred, and known by almost everyone. Once you met Dave, you never forgot him or his quirky sense of humour.”

Fire investigators and Thames Valley Police are working to establish the cause of the blaze in what police previously called a “complex investigation which may take some time”.