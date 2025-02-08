Heartbroken father of sisters found dead in River Dee believes they were 'lured to their death'

The father of the Huszti sisters has said he believes his daughters were "kidnapped" and "cruelly killed"
The father of the Huszti sisters has said he believes his daughters were "kidnapped" and "cruelly killed". Picture: Social media/PA

By Emma Soteriou

The heartbroken father of two sisters found dead in the River Dee has said he believes they were 'lured to their death'.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge over the River Dee in Aberdeen at about 2.12am on January 7.

A woman's body was recovered from the river near Queen Elizabeth Bridge just before 8am on January 31, Police Scotland said.

The body of a second woman was found in an area of the river near to the Victoria Bridge at around 9.05pm on the same day.

Police said inquires are ongoing to establish what happened but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

However, the sisters' father, Miklos Huszti, 63, has since said he believes the pair were "kidnapped" and "cruelly killed".

The Huszti sisters
The Huszti sisters. Picture: Police Scotland

Mr Huszti told Hungarian reporters: "I have no idea what happened to my daughters, but I am sure they did not commit suicide.

"I believe they did not send the SMS to their landlord, but someone else or others who cheated and kidnapped my children."

He added: "I am sure that someone lured them to the waterfront and cruelly killed them."

Mr Huszti previously revealed that he had not spoken to his daughters in around 12 years after losing contact.

He said he felt "sick" when he heard of their disappearance.

"My son called me to say that they had probably found Henrietta," he told Hungarian news site SZON.

"She has a tattoo of an angel, and they'd identified her based on that. I have never felt such pain before."

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said the family wanted answers behind what really happened.

"I don't think there will be many answers given in the coming days - but the story isn't quite over yet," he said.

"I truly believe the local police will do their best to do a full investigation and give answers about what happened exactly.

"My family and I are religious people. We believe that with the help of God, we will learn what happened."

Mr Huszti added: "Eliza and Henrietta had a deeper connection with their mum. No matter what, they would always be in touch with her, whether they had any problems or good news to share.

"They would call her to get advice and opinions - no matter what the issue."

Superintendent David Howieson said: "Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family and we are keeping them fully updated following these recoveries.

"We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield, and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our investigation."

