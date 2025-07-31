‘Heartbroken’ woman misses wedding after air traffic control glitch grounds flight

31 July 2025, 14:35

Moinica Clare, from Brentford, West London slammed the air traffic control failure which forced her to miss her friend's wedding
Moinica Clare, from Brentford, West London slammed the air traffic control failure which forced her to miss her friend's wedding. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

A woman who will miss a wedding because her flight was cancelled by an air traffic control failure said what happened was "disgraceful".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Monica Clare, 68, from Brentford, west London, was onboard an Aer Lingus plane preparing to take off from Heathrow for Shannon, Ireland, on Thursday afternoon when the problem began.

She said the plane remained on the tarmac for about three hours before the captain announced his "shift was going to finish" so the passengers would need to return to the terminal.

Ms Clare said the situation inside Heathrow was "bedlam", with "suitcases everywhere".

A view inside T5 at Heathrow airport at 18:15hrs following an after an air traffic control (ATC) fault caused major disruption on Wednesday afternoon.
A view inside T5 at Heathrow airport at 18:15hrs following an after an air traffic control (ATC) fault caused major disruption on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Passengers 'unlikely' to get compensation after travel chaos over air traffic control glitch

Read More: Fury at air traffic control chief after radar glitch grounds 150 flights sparking travel chaos

The retired maintenance manager returned home after being told Aer Lingus had no available seats on flights which would enable her to attend her friend's wedding in Limerick on Friday.

She said other routes, such as travelling to a port and taking a ferry, were impractical and too expensive after already paying out for flights.

She is now trying to obtain refunds for car hire and hotel bookings.

The all new LBC app
The all new LBC app. Picture: Global

Ms Clare said: "I'm absolutely numb. I'm so upset. I'm heartbroken.

"It's disgraceful. I think it's absolutely unbelievable in this day and age that something that went down for 20 minutes has caused havoc like that all over the country.

"I'm so upset, I'm so angry.

"I've spoke to my friend who's getting married. They're devastated.

"We can't now go to the wedding. I was so excited, and it's all gone."

Nats (National Air Traffic Services) said a radar-related problem affected flights in England and Wales for about 20 minutes on Thursday.

This caused the cancellation of more than 150 flights, with many others delayed or diverted.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Clarkson revealed Clarkson's Farm had been hit by the outbreak

Jeremy Clarkson 'devastated' after Diddly Squat Farm hit by TB outbreak

Heathrow Airport disruption.

Chaos at UK airports that led to cancellations and passengers stranded sparked by 'software glitch' - as delays continue
East Cliff in Whitby, North Yorkshire, England.

Bodies of man and woman found at bottom of Whitby Abbey cliffs

The woman, named by police as Anne Marie, is believed to have given birth at 8am at the Billet Road underpass in Walthamstow

Hunt for newborn baby and woman who vanished after giving birth in east London underpass

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport, after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK

Passengers 'unlikely' to get compensation after travel chaos over air traffic control glitch
The Reform leader, 61, is the latest political figure to voice support for relocating the iconic street party from its traditional West London location.

Nigel Farage calls for Notting Hill Carnival to be moved to Hyde Park to curb violence and control crowds

World News

See more World News

isplaced Palestinians received food aid from a U.S.-backed foundation that pledged to distribute humanitarian assistance.

At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

7 hours ago

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

15 hours ago

In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.

Moment cruise ships abandon passengers in 'danger zone' amid tsunami warning triggered by 8.8 magnitude earthquake

19 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News