WATCH: Heartwarming moment King’s Guard horse ‘kisses’ delighted girl after she makes sweet gesture

Sweet moment a King's Guard horse meets a young girl. Picture: TikTok

By Henry Moore

This is the heartwarming moment a King’s Guard horse seemingly rewarded a young girl with a “kiss” after she shared a gift with it.

The sweet video, taken outside of St James' Palace in London, showed the small girl walk towards the King’s Guard for a picture before placing some cash in the guard’s boot, one of Britain’s oldest traditions.

Despite warnings not to get too close to King’s Guard horses, the animal appeared pleased with the gift and offered the young a “kiss.”

The girl grins, her day clearly made by the sweet gesture.

The viral video, shared by the @royalguards_england21 TikTok account, has garnered over 2.5 million views since being posted online.

Tourists are usually discouraged from getting near the horses, with warning signs reading: "Beware, horses may kick or bite."

While some TikTok users hit out at the young girl for bending the rules, others praised how “respectful” she was towards the horse.

One user wrote: "Horses know the genuine ones... Great gesture by the family and the horse appreciated it."

While a second said: "Horses understand the body language and the respect people have! They truly can feel people's emotions and presence!"

And a third added: "This is how it should be done, ask first, then show complete respect. Well done young lady."