Heathrow fire LIVE: Airport closed all day with 'chaos for at least a week' as 1,300 flights axed after blaze erupts
21 March 2025, 06:39 | Updated: 21 March 2025, 07:38
Heathrow Airport has been plunged into chaos after a fire at an electrical substation left it, and more than 16,000 homes, without power.
Heathrow has confirmed the Airport will remain closed for all of Friday, with more than 1,300 flights likely to be delayed or cancelled.
Passengers have been told not to travel to the airport and to contact their airline for further information.
Thousands of homes have been left without power and more than 100 people were evacuated after a transformer within the North Hyde electrical substation caught fire in Hayes.
This closure is likely to cause delays and cancellations across the globe as thousands of travellers see their plans thrown into chaos.
An airline industry insider told LBC the impact of the fire "will cause chaos for at least a week," adding that the "national & international ripple will be felt everywhere."
What we know so far:
- The blaze erupted at an electrical substation in Hayes on Thursday night.
- Heathrow Airport will remain closed for all of Friday.
- As many as 1,351 flights will be affected.
- 16,000 homes were left without power.
- "Significant delays" are expected for several days.
At least six flights diverted to Ireland
At least six flights diverted from Heathrow will land at Shannon Airport in Co Clare, Ireland, on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group said: "We are closely monitoring the situation at Heathrow Airport and are providing support by accommodating diverted flights as needed and our team is on-site to assist with the additional passengers.
"So far, Shannon Airport has facilitated six diverted flights originally scheduled to land at Heathrow, including flights from Toronto, Atlanta, Bridgetown Barbados, Boston, Orlando and Newark.
"The first of these flights landed safely at 4.26am this morning."
'This is just the most unspeakable event'
LBC's travel correspondent has described today's scenes as "unspeakable" for tens of thousands of travellers.
In pictures: Emergency services continue to battle fire
'Ripple will be felt everywhere'
An airline industry insider told LBC the impact of the fire "will cause chaos for at least a week," adding the "national & international ripple will be felt everywhere."
More than 1,300 flights to and from Heathrow Airport will be disrupted today due to the closure of the airport following a fire at a nearby electrical substation.
Firefighters working 'tirelessly' to tackle blaze
Firefighters continue to battle a blaze in West London that forced Heathrow Airport to close.
London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne said firefighters were working "tirelessly" to tackle an electrical substation fire in west London.
"This is a highly visible and significant incident, and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible," he said.
"The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption."
Properties near the fire in Nestles Avenue, Hayes, have been evacuated and a 200-metre cordon is in place.
Gatwick accepting diversions
Gatwick Airport has confirmed it will accept diversions today but will continue to operate as usual.
A statement said the airport will be "accepting diverted flights as required" but continue with its expected service.
Over 1,300 flights are expected to be delayed or cancelled on Friday as travellers face chaos ahead of the weekend.
Heathrow is the UK's largest airport, with more than 83.9 million passengers travelling through its terminals in 2024.
Vulnerable people without power urged to contact provider for support
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said at least 16,000 homes have been left without power in the wake of the blaze and asked any vulnerable people to contact them.
"We're aware of a widespread power cut affecting many of our customers around the Hayes, Hounslow and surrounding areas," they said.
London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on the scene at Nestles Avenue in Hayes.
Around 150 people have been evacuated from surrounding properties and a 200-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution.
British Airways warns of 'significant impact' to service
We are hearing from British Airways following the closure of Heathrow Airport.
The airline has warned delays will continue for the next 24 hours and beyond.
A spokesperson for British Airways said: "Due to a power outage in the London Heathrow area, London Heathrow Airport is currently closed.
"As a result, customers due to travel from Heathrow on Friday are advised not to travel to the airport until further notice.
"This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers and we’re working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond."
Eery footage captured by LBC's Guy Stewart shows BA Airplanes grounded along the runway, with no movement in sight.
More than 1,300 flights affected
At least 1,351 flights have been affected by the the closure of Heathrow Airport.
The public has been urged to "avoid the area", with the London Fire Brigade adding that 150 people had been evacuated and a 200-metre cordon "put in place as a precaution".
The fire is thought to have started at the substation on Nestles Avenue in Hayes.
Online tracking services showed flights being diverted to Gatwick, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris or Ireland's Shannon Airport.