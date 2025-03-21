Live

Heathrow fire LIVE: Airport closed all day with 'chaos for at least a week' as 1,300 flights axed after blaze erupts

The airport will remain closed all day. Picture: social media

By Henry Moore

Heathrow Airport has been plunged into chaos after a fire at an electrical substation left it, and more than 16,000 homes, without power.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heathrow has confirmed the Airport will remain closed for all of Friday, with more than 1,300 flights likely to be delayed or cancelled.

Passengers have been told not to travel to the airport and to contact their airline for further information.

Thousands of homes have been left without power and more than 100 people were evacuated after a transformer within the North Hyde electrical substation caught fire in Hayes.

This closure is likely to cause delays and cancellations across the globe as thousands of travellers see their plans thrown into chaos.

An airline industry insider told LBC the impact of the fire "will cause chaos for at least a week," adding that the "national & international ripple will be felt everywhere."

Follow our live blog for updates...