Heathrow Airport closed: What are your rights if your flight is cancelled and how can you claim compensation?

By Emma Soteriou

A fire near Heathrow Airport has sparked travel chaos, with more than 1,300 flights affected.

More than 200,000 air passengers have had their flights to or from Heathrow cancelled because the airport is closed on Friday following a fire at a nearby electrical substation.

Thousands of homes have been left without power and more than 100 people were evacuated after a transformer within the North Hyde electrical substation caught fire in west London.

The airport, which is supplied by the substation, said it was among those impacted by the power outage.

Passengers are being warned to expect disruption for several days, and many planes and flight crews are in the wrong location.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage across the airport due to a large fire at a nearby electrical substation. Whilst fire crews are responding to the incident, we do not have clarity on when power may be reliably restored.

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow until 23h59 on 21 March 2025. We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.

"We will provide an update when more information on the resumption of operations is available. We know this will be disappointing for passengers and we want to reassure that we are working as hard as possible to resolve the situation."

Can you claim compensation?

If your airline is based in the UK or EU, or you're flying from a UK or EU airport, the airline must help if your flight is cancelled or delayed, according to Which?

Depending on the reasons behind the delay and the length of time you are delayed, you could be eligible for:

A refund or alternative flight

Food, phone calls and accommodation

Flight cancellation compensation

Will I be put on an alternative flight or refunded?

If you are denied boarding, you can either be put on an alternative flight or receive a refund.

You can be 'rerouted' to your final destination at the earliest opportunity or at a later date convenient to you.

You should also get:

two free phone calls or emails.

free meals and refreshments if it's a long-enough delay.

free hotel accommodation and hotel transfers if an overnight stay is required.

Alternatively, you can cancel your flight and get a refund if it has been delayed for at least five hours but not cancelled.

You must receive the full cost of the flight within seven days. However, the airline no longer has a duty of care towards you and you can't claim back any further expenses you have.

How to claim compensation for flight delays or cancellations

Unless "extraordinary circumstances" have affected your flight, you will be able to claim compensation.

These include security risks, political unrest or severe weather that makes flying dangerous. Strikes are also considered "extraordinary circumstances".

Customers will still be entitled to the meals, refreshments, accommodation and hotel transfers depending on flight length and how long it's delayed.

Passengers will not be entitled to compensation for Friday's incident, as the fire was outside airlines' control.

How much flight delay compensation should I get?

If you're booked on an alternative flight, you can claim for the delay based on your original flight's arrival time.

According to Which?, if your flight was cancelled less than seven days before departure, you could be entitled to up to €600.

It depends on the distance you were planning on flying and how long you are delayed.

Less than 1,500km - If your new flight takes off more than one hour before your original flight and arrives less than two hours after it - €125

If your new flight arrives more than two hours after your original flight - €250

1,500km to 3,500km - If your new flight departs more than one hour before your original flight and arrives less than three hours after it - €200

If your new flight arrives more than three hours after your original flight - €400

More than 3,500km - If your new flight departs more than one hour before your original flight and arrives less than four hours after it - €300

If your new flight arrives more than four hours after your original flight - €600

For flights cancelled between 7 and 14 days before departure, you could be entitled to:

Less than 1,500km - If your new flight takes off more than two hours before your original flight and arrives less than two hours after it - €125

If your new flight takes off more than two hours before your original flight and arrives more than two hours after it -€250

If your new flight arrives more than four hours after your original flight €250

1,500km to 3,500km - If your new flight takes off more than two hours before your original flight and arrives less than three hours after it - €200

If your new flight takes off more than two hours before your original flight and arrives three to four hours after it -€400

If your new flight arrives more than four hours after your original flight - €400

More than 3,500km - If your new flight departs more than two hours before your original flight and arrives less than four hours after it - €300

If your new flight arrives more than four hours after your original flight - €600

Can I claim compensation if it's a connecting flight that's cancelled?

Yes, if you departed from the UK or an EU country, you can still claim compensation for a connecting flight.

For example, if you were flying from Manchester to Sydney, connecting in Singapore, but your Singapore to Sydney flight was delayed, you'd still be entitled.