Travel chaos as Heathrow Airport hit with severe delays after 'technical issue' shuts key tunnel

Traffic leading into Heathrow terminals two and three. Picture: National Highways

By Henry Moore

Heathrow Airport has been hit with severe delays after a “technical issue” forced the tunnel leading to Terminals two and three to close.

The airport took to social media to warn travellers of severe delays in both terminals after the fault left the Central Terminal Area tunnel blocked with traffic.

Holidaymakers flooded social media with pictures of the tunnel packed with cars.

Heathrow is yet to confirm what caused the issue, but has taken to X to confirm the road has reopened.

Been at Heathrow for an hour caught between the lifts and terminal tunnel and no one knows what is happening, this country is knackered pic.twitter.com/bn5GWQ5ZuD — Scott Roberts (@ScottRo23526316) August 5, 2025

A statement read: “The main road tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 has now reopened following an earlier technical issue.

“There is still congestion in the area, and we recommend allowing extra time for your journey.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

This latest travel chaos comes just days after Heathrow bosses unveiled plans for a third runway costing £21billion.

The airport has submitted plans to the Government for a new full-length runway, but insisted it is open to considering a shorter one.

The west London hub is seeking permission to open a new 3,500-metre runway to the north-west of its existing location.

This would enable an additional 276,000 flights per year, from 480,000 today to 756,000.

The M25 motorway would need to be moved into a tunnel under the new runway.

Heathrow also wants to create new terminal capacity for 150 million annual passengers, up from 84 million currently.

This would involve a new terminal complex named T5XW and T5XN, extending Terminal 2, and demolishing Terminal 3 and the old Terminal 1.

Heathrow said its runway and airfield plan would be privately funded at a cost of £21 billion.

It attributed the increase from its estimate of £14 billion in 2018 to “construction inflation”.

The total plan, including terminals and supporting infrastructure, would be expected to cost £49 billion.

Airlines have expressed concern that the airport will hike its passenger charges to pay for the project.

Heathrow believes it is possible to meet the Government’s ambition of securing planning consent by 2029 and the new runway being operational within a decade.

The airport’s chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, said: “It has never been more important or urgent to expand Heathrow.

“We are effectively operating at capacity to the detriment of trade and connectivity.

“With a green light from Government and the correct policy support underpinned by a fit-for-purpose, regulatory model, we are ready to mobilise and start investing this year in our supply chain across the country.

“We are uniquely placed to do this for the country. It is time to clear the way for take-off.”