Heathrow resumes full service as National Grid 'deeply sorry' amid warnings of more delays after day of travel chaos

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled. Picture: Alamy, LBC

By Henry Moore

The National Grid has said it is “deeply sorry” following an electrical fire that led to the catastrophic closure of Heathrow Airport on Friday, leaving thousands stranded.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heathrow was thrust into chaos on Friday as Europe's busiest airport was brought to a standstill by a substation inferno, with thousands stranded, hundreds of flights cancelled and over 100 nearby residents evacuated.

Counter-terrorism police are currently leading the investigation into the incident - however the Met says there's currently no indication of foul play.

However, after a day of chaos, a Heathrow spokesperson confirmed this morning that the airport is now "open and fully operational" but warned passengers to check with their airlines before making plans.

A plane is prepared whilst another airplane approaches landing at Heathrow Airport after a fire at an electrical substation shuttered Europe's busiest air travel hub in London. Picture: LBC

In the wake of the Hayes substation fire that led to the airport’s closure, the National Grid has said it is “deeply sorry.”

A statement read: "Since this unprecedented fire broke out at our North Hyde substation late on Thursday night, our teams have worked tirelessly and in close collaboration with the fire brigade and police to get the situation back under control.

"Power supplies have been restored to all customers, including Heathrow, allowing operations to resume at Heathrow.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption caused and are continuing to work closely with the government, Heathrow and the police to understand the cause of the incident."

A statement from Heathrow says flights have officially resumed and advised passengers to contact their airlines if they are due to fly on Saturday.

The statement, posted to X, says: "Flights have resumed at Heathrow following yesterday's power outage.

Workers are seen as smoke rises from the North Hyde electrical substation. Picture: Alamy

"If you're due to travel today, we advise you to still contact your airline for your latest flight information before heading to the airport.

"We apologise for the disruption and appreciate your patience whilst operations return to normal."

A further statement from Heathrow said the airport was "open and fully operational".

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Heathrow is open and fully operational today.

"Teams across the airport continue to do everything they can to support passengers impacted by yesterday's outage at an off-airport power substation.

"We have hundreds of additional colleagues on hand in our terminals and we have added flights to today's schedule to facilitate an extra 10,000 passengers travelling through the airport.

"Passengers travelling today should check with their airline for the latest information regarding their flight."

Police vehicles and fire engines near the scene where a fire broke out at a substation supplying power to Heathrow Airport in Hayes, west London. Picture: Getty

The blaze began just after midnight at an electricity substation in Hayes, close to Heathrow Airport, with the travel hub remaining closed for most of Friday.

The incident saw a transformer catch fire, with London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Smith confirming the fire involved "a transformer containing 25,000 litres of cooling oil".

He added: "This created a major hazard owing to the still live high voltage equipment and the nature of an oil fuelled fire."

Speaking late on Friday, Heathrow Chief Executive Thomas Woldbye apologised to passengers, calling the incident "as big as it gets for our airport".

Describing it as an “unprecedented incident”, the power outage saw a power loss equivalent to that used by “a mid-size city”.

Heathrow is the UK's largest airport, with more than 83.9 million passengers travelling through its terminals in 2024.

More than 200,000 passengers were affected on Friday, with thousands of homes left without power leading to around 150 people being evacuated from surrounding properties in Hayes, west London.

The first flight touched down at the airport around 18 hours after all flights were grounded due to the blaze, sparked at a nearby electrical substation.

CEO of Heathrow Thomas Woldbye said he wanted to stress this has been an incident of "major severity".

"It's not a small fire.

"We have lost power equal to that of a mid-sized city and our backup systems have been working as they should but they are not sized to run the entire airport."

Asked if there is a weak point in Heathrow's power system, he said: "You can say that but of course contingencies of certain sizes we cannot guard ourselves against 100% and this is one of them.

"This has been a major incident. I mean, short of anybody getting hurt, this is as big as it gets for our airport and we are actually coming back quite fast I would say, when you consider the amount of systems that we have to shut down then bring back up and make sure that they're safe."

According to the Powertrack site, around 16,000 households are thought to be affected. Picture: Powertrack

He added: "This is unprecedented. It's never happened before and that's why I'm saying it has been a major incident."

Woldbye added he is "proud" of how airport staff handled the situation.

He said the "major incident" was "unprecedented" as they had to re-route the power supply after the blaze.

Woldbye told the BBC that he is "sincerely sorry" for the inconvenience to passengers.

"We were handling the consequences of that failure," he said.

"Heathrow uses as much energy as a city every day," he continued, explaining that power outages bring the airport's huge operation to a standstill for hours.