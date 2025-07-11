Heathrow pledges five-minute queues by 2031 - as airport unveils £10 billion investment plan

11 July 2025, 11:06

File photo dated 23/4/2022 of passengers queue to check-in bags in departures at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, west London.
File photo dated 23/4/2022 of passengers queue to check-in bags in departures at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, west London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Heathrow Airport has vowed to cut airport queues to just five minutes by 2031 - its latest pledge amid expansion plans.

It comes as the airport unveiled a £10 billion investment plan to expand capacity, aiming to handle an extra 10 million passengers per year by 2031.

As part of the vision, the airport set out plans for reducing missing baggage during transit to just 1%, with an 80% chance of your flight departing on time.

The terminals will be ­redesigned to create 70,000 square metres of new passenger space.

The plan forms the core of the airport’s 2027–2031 business proposal, which was submitted to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday.

It would require passenger charges being set an average of £33.26 during the period, Heathrow said.

Departure Lounge at Terminal 2, Heathrow Airport, London Borough of Hillingdon, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Departure Lounge at Terminal 2, Heathrow Airport, London Borough of Hillingdon, Greater London, England, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

That is compared with an average of £28.46 between 2022 and 2026.

The CAA determines the cap on per-passenger landing charges that airlines must pay to Heathrow.

Airlines pass on the cost of these to passengers through fares.

The investment plan would create new space within existing terminals equivalent to 10 football pitches, enabling new lounges, restaurants and shops to be built.

It would also result in faster security and baggage handling, according to the airport.

Heathrow’s aim is for 95% of passengers to wait less than five minutes at security, 99% of bags to travel with their owner, and 80% of flights to depart on time.

The airport is seeking to demolish the building previously used as Terminal 1, extend Terminal 2, and build a new southern access road tunnel.

London, England, UK - 3 January 2025: British Airways Airbus A320 jet lined up alongside a TAP Portugal Airbus A320 Neo (registration CS-TVD)
London, England, UK - 3 January 2025: British Airways Airbus A320 jet lined up alongside a TAP Portugal Airbus A320 Neo (registration CS-TVD). Picture: Alamy

Once complete, the project would enable Heathrow to increase its passenger capacity by 12%, equivalent to 10 million more travellers annually.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “We’re making good progress on our strategy to become an extraordinary airport – having become Europe’s most punctual major airport so far this year.

“But our customers want us to improve our international rankings further, as do we.

“To compete with global hubs, we must invest. Our five-year plan boosts operational resilience, delivers the better service passengers expect and unlocks the growth capacity airlines want with stretching efficiency targets and a like-for-like lower airport charge than a decade ago.

“With Heathrow’s UK-based supply chain, this private investment will create jobs and drive national growth during this Parliament.

“We are ready to deliver the more efficient, sustainable Heathrow that will keep Britain connected to the world.”

That means faster security, smoother baggage handling, more comfortable terminals, new lounges, restaurants and shops – all while delivering a better service for the growing number of passengers who need assistance.”

Heathrow is Europe’s busiest airport, with more than 83.9 million passengers travelling through its terminals in 2024.

