Travel chaos after radar failure closes UK airspace, grounding flights and leaving thousands facing severe delays

Travel chaos as flights grounded and airspace closed across UK following radar failure. Picture: Alamy / Flight Radar 24

By Danielle de Wolfe

Thousands of passengers travelling to and from UK airports are facing severe delays after a technical issue affecting radar systems closed airspace.

Airports including Heathrow and Gatwick were affected by the outage, with travel hubs as far north as Edinburgh reporting that flights had been grounded shortly after 4pm UK time.

Eurocontrol, the EU-wide air traffic control agency, reported that the London control area was “temporarily unavailable due to technical issues”.

As thousands of travellers faced cancellations, an update by NATS - a national air traffic control agency - provided more positive news, updating that air traffic control systems are now “fully operational” following the outage.

Despite fully functioning radar systems, Eurocontrol has warned that travellers are set to face severe delays exceeding three hours to UK-bound airports.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airport before travelling, with ongoing delays and cancellations expected.

It comes as one passenger, stranded aboard a London-bound flight at Italy's Treviso airport in Venice, told LBC the captain had told passengers: "traffic control over London is blocked".

Maps emerging online show the aftermath of the outage, with a cluster of aircraft gathered at London airports, leaving airspace across the south of England largely clear of air traffic.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said “continued disruption is expected” after the Nats radar failure this afternoon.

“I am aware of a technical issue which impacted Nats’ operations causing travel disruption this afternoon,” the Cabinet minister posted on X.

“I have been informed systems have now been restored but continued disruption is expected, and passengers should check with individual airports for advice.”

Passengers have also taken to social media to show pictures of themselves stranded on runways across the London area.

A source at Eurocontrol said the radar failure was an isolated incident affecting the UK, with no reported outages across continental Europe.

London City airport has warned that some flights may now be cancelled, posting a statement to X that read: “Due to a technical issue with air traffic control across the London area, flights in and out of London airports - including London City Airport - might be delayed or subject to cancellation.”

As news of the outage broke, a London Gatwick spokesperson said: "A technical issue impacting NATS that affected outbound flights across the UK has now been resolved. As a result there are some delays at London Gatwick while operations resume.

"Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline."

One passenger told LBC the pilot had warned that "a queue of flights" would be waiting to land when planes are eventually able to re-enter airspace.

In a statement, a London Gatwick spokesperson said: "A technical issue impacting NATS is affecting all outbound flights across the UK.

"There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved."

This was updated less than an hour later, as aircraft resumed arrivals and departures to major London airports.

"We are working with NATS to resume flights as quickly as possible. Inbound flights are still landing at the airport. Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline."

Flight radar 24 posted in an update to social media moments after news of the outage broke, posting to X: "Per @eurocontrol technical issues have closed the London CTA, affecting flights across the southern UK. Flights holding outside the CTA, diversions and delays are expected to mount. Greatest impact will be to Heathrow."

One social media user posted: "Due to a Technical fault with Radars in the London CTA, many aircraft are facing delays. London CTA (London Airspace) is UNAVAILABLE until further notice Update to follow

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.