Heathrow closure: What it means to you, as airport set to stay shut all day after substation fire

A general view of the scene following a major fire at an electrical substation at Heathrow on March 21. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Heathrow airport is set to be closed all day with flights set to be impacted for weeks - here's what we know so far.

What happened?

A fire broke out at an electrical substation in Hayes, west London overnight.

This caused a power outage at Heathrow, which caused the airport to close.

Thousands of homes have been left without power and more than 100 people were evacuated.

Over 1,000 flights have been cancelled.

Heathrow is the UK's largest airport, with more than 83.9 million passengers travelling through its terminals in 2024.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage across the airport due to a large fire at a nearby electrical substation. Whilst fire crews are responding to the incident, we do not have clarity on when power may be reliably restored.

Police officers are seen near the scene where a fire broke out at a substation serving Heathrow Airport in Hayes, west London on March 21. Picture: Getty

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow until 23h59 on 21 March 2025. We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.

"We will provide an update when more information on the resumption of operations is available. We know this will be disappointing for passengers and we want to reassure that we are working as hard as possible to resolve the situation.

Airliners on the runway at London Heathrow Airport England United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

What should passengers do?

Online flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said the closure would affect more than 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow. This includes 679 scheduled to land and 678 due to take off from the airport.

It said 120 flights to the airport were in the air when the closure was announced.

Passengers have been told not to go to the airport.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said passengers affected by Heathrow's closure are entitled to assistance from their airline.

He said: "Don't attempt to travel to the airport, but instead keep in touch with your airline for their advice. If your flight is cancelled you won't be entitled to compensation as these events will be considered an extraordinary circumstance, but you will be entitled to assistance from your airline, including overnight accommodation if needed.

"Passengers will have the choice of being rerouted or accepting a refund, and if you opt for the former your airline is obliged to get you on a new flight as soon as possible, including with rival carriers from alternative airports. If you instead accept a refund, be aware that your airline will have no further duty of care to you and you'll need to make your own arrangements.

"It's also worth checking the terms of your travel insurance to see if you are able to recoup any other expenses you may have incurred as a result of this incident, such as car hire or airport parking fees."

Online tracking services showed flights being diverted to Gatwick, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Ireland's Shannon Airport.

A number of flights were also turned around and returned to airports in Canada and the United States.

Gatwick Airport confirmed it had accepted seven diverted flights from locations including Singapore, Johannesburg, Lagos, Cape Town and Doha which were originally destined for Heathrow.

"We are aware of the situation at Heathrow Airport today and we are supporting by accepting diverted flights as required," an airport spokesperson said.

"Flights are operating from London Gatwick as normal today."

Shannon Airport in Co Clare confirmed it had accepted six diverted flights from Toronto, Atlanta, Bridgetown Barbados, Boston, Orlando and Newark.

Heathrow Express train service announced it would not operate on Friday while Hayes and Harlington railway station remained closed on Friday morning, National Rail confirmed.

What caused the fire?

The cause of the fire remains unclear, although the government and other MPs have sought to play down speculation of nefarious actors.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband told LBC there is "no suggestion of foul play" in the fire that led to Heathrow's closure last night.

He said: "We've got to get power restored as quickly as possible and Heathrow opened as quickly as possible.

"But the truth it's going to take time to unwind the disruption for obvious reasons.

"There's no suggestion there is any foul play."

Mr Miliband told us it is more likely to be a "catastrophic accident."

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury has rejected claims something "sinister" may have caused the electrical fire that closed Heathrow Airport.

She said: "I think that's somewhat speculative.

"There are obviously questions about it, and I don't know enough about electricity, but for the airport to be dependent on one substation, it does raise questions."

She added it was "very, very concerning" that "one substation can close down an airport and there isn't an alternative source of energy".

What are the knock-on effects?

Travel expert Simon Calder said that the issue will likely stretch into next week.

Mr Calder told LBC: "British Airways is going to take certainly the rest of the weekend and that assumes that things get switched on and everything is running as normally as it can tomorrow.

I think it will probably go into next week on ba, specifically, maybe Virgin Atlantic as well. For the foreign airlines, it's not so bad because Heathrow isn't such a complete part of their business.

"And so I'm afraid if you're on BA, if you're on Virgin, if you're due to travel anytime in the next three days, I would be prepared to find out that things are going to be disrupted.

"And meanwhile, just remember, air passenger rights rules are on your side. The airline has to get you to your destination as soon as possible. However, that's easier said than done.

"Even when flights come back on, the people who are booked on them take priority and everybody else is going to be scrabbling around for the last few remaining seats."