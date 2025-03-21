'MI5 will be all over this': Security expert tells LBC Russian operatives could be behind Heathrow chaos

A police officer at the North Hyde electrical substation which caught fire, causing chaos at nearby Heathrow. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

Questions are being raised as to whether the fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport was caused by Russian operatives.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over 1,300 flights have been cancelled today at Europe’s busiest airport, causing misery for tens of thousands of passengers. It is unclear when flights will resume as airport officials seek alternative sources of power.

Investigations into the causes of the fire are underway, including the involvement of counter-terror police.

However, security expert at the University of Buckingham Professor Anthony Glees told LBC that he believes MI5 officers are already “all over” the incident to explore whether the inferno was the result of a Kremlin-sponsored attack.

Read more: Heathrow fire LIVE: Counter-terror police investigate as '290,000 left stranded' with airport closed all day

Read more: Heathrow closure: What we know so far, as airport set to stay shut all day after substation fire

Huge smoke cloud fills the sky as fire burns at Hayes substation

Professor Glees said: “We are obliged to think about Russian military intelligence being involved in something as serious as this.

“It’s a very serious hit on our critical national infrastructure [and] that we should suspect the Russians and their surrogates being responsible is in itself an indication of the success of Russian subversive activities in the United Kingdom.

“This could be a coincidence, but bearing in mind there are more than 585,000 electrical substations in the UK, why this particular one should explode does seem to me to be more than a coincidence.”

Fire consumes Hayes substation

The major disruption at one of the UK’s key pieces of critical infrastructure comes just a day after Sir Keir Starmer was pictured on one of the UK’s nuclear-powered submarines in a calculated display of Britain's hard power.

Earlier today, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband told Nick Ferrari there was “no suggestion of foul play” in the incident, citing a conversation with the National Grid’s Chief Executive, John Pettigrew.

Yet the threat of Russia using nonmilitary methods of disrupting Britons’ lives - so-called “grey warfare” - has been a consistent concern amongst the intelligence community.

Last year, Sir Richard Dearlove, who was head of MI6 when President Putin first came to power, warned LBC that the UK faced a significant threat from Russia’s use of grey warfare tactics.

The most prepared man in Britain? Caller Edgar's fantastic journey to beat Heathrow chaos

Addressing the use of Russian bots on social media in the aftermath of the Southport attack, Sir Richard told Nick Ferrari: “We’re in a state of grey warfare with Russia – we may not feel that we are, but they certainly think they are.

“The exploitation of that space is a fundamental tactic in their conflict with the West. So if these bots have been used to stir up through social media a violent response, I’m not the slightest bit surprised.

“People just don’t seem to understand the extent of the Russian attitude to conflict and the way every aspect of their relationship with us will be seen as a basis to attack us… the Russians think they’re in an existential conflict with us.”

The Metropolitan Police and the Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment regarding investigations.