Grammy award nominee teams up with Heathrow to turn sound of aircraft engines and footsteps into soundtrack

Musician and producer Jordan Rakei recorded more than 50 airport sounds for the soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Travellers flying from Heathrow this summer can expect to hear a unique soundtrack created using sounds of the airport.

Grammy award nominee Jordan Rakei recorded more than 50 sounds such as travellers’ footsteps, passports being stamped, public address announcements and the hum of aircraft engines before take-off.

The track – designed to loop – is being played inside Heathrow’s four terminals and is available to download.

"Having travelled all over the world for my music and spent a huge amount of time in airports, I’ve always loved that buzz that comes with the excitement and anticipation of travel," Rakei said.

"So, getting the chance to turn Heathrow’s many sounds into music was an honour.

Musician Jordan Rakei partnered with Heathrow to create the world's first piece of music made entirely from the sounds of an airport. Picture: Alamy

"I spent time in every part of the airport, recording so many sounds from baggage belts to boarding calls, and used them to create something that reflects that whole pre-flight vibe.

"It’s all about building suspense and setting the mood for wherever you’re headed on your summer holiday."

The airport’s director of services Lee Boyle, said: "Nothing compares to the excitement of stepping foot in the airport for the start of a summer holiday, and this new soundtrack perfectly captures those feelings.

"We’re excited to have Jordan on board to create this one-of-a-kind soundtrack, sampling so many real life sounds from everything that passengers experience during their time at Heathrow."

The soundtrack is a tribute to Brian Eno’s 1979 album Music For Airports, often credited with launching the ambient music genre.