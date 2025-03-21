Exclusive

British plane passenger in 'stand-off with Belgian police' after getting stranded in Brussels amid Heathrow closure

21 March 2025, 11:41

Nick Ferrari hears from caller Tim

By Kit Heren

A British plane passenger has told of being left in a "stand-off" with Belgian police after getting stranded in Brussels when his flight was diverted from Heathrow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tim, who was flying back to London from Bangkok in Thailand, ended up stranded in Brussels with nowhere else to land.

The passengers were disembarked into the airport after several hours waiting on the runway, before being told they were getting back on the same plane - but now flying to Birmingham.

Videos shared with LBC showed the passengers then being left stuck in the bus that was taking them to the plane.

They were then told to get off the plane - because the slot in Birmingham had been cancelled - and ended up facing off with police.

After a brief stand-off they were then escorted back to police by the officers, and told they now had to make their own way back to the UK. Tim said the situation was "chaos" and said there was no one present from Thai Airways.

Read more: Heathrow fire LIVE: Airport closed all day with 'chaos for at least a week' as 1,300 flights axed after blaze erupts

Read more: Heathrow closure: What it means to you, as airport set to stay shut all day after substation fire

More than 1,300 flights to and from Heathrow Airport were disrupted on Friday due to the closure of the airport following a fire at a nearby electrical substation. Counter terror polie

Online flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said the closure would affect more than 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow. This includes 679 scheduled to land and 678 due to take off from the airport.

Tim called LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from the tarmac in the Belgian capital after sitting there for four hours, on top of a 12-hour flight from Bangkok.

Firefighters douses flames of a fire that broke out at a substation supplying power to Heathrow Airport in Hayes, west London
Firefighters douses flames of a fire that broke out at a substation supplying power to Heathrow Airport in Hayes, west London. Picture: Getty

Tim said that the pilot told them: "We don't know where we're going to go yet."

He told Nick that ending up in Belgium was "better than being turned back all the way back to Asia, I suppose."

Asked when they were likely to end up getting back to the UK, he said: "It's a big aircraft so it's going to be a decent sized airfield, isn't it?

"They refuelled us and the captain's just waiting for a slot somewhere to fit us in in the UK."

Ed Miliband's response to the fire near Heathrow

Tim added: "What's annoying is that they haven't come around with any [food or drinks]. I've gone down to get some water."

They later ended up being taken off the plane and waited in the airport for a plane to take them back to the UK.

Some 120 flights to the airport were in the air when the closure was announced.

Heathrow is the UK's largest airport, with more than 83.9 million passengers travelling through its terminals in 2024.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Troy Ramsundar was knifed to death in a street in Brixton

Victim of fatal stabbing in Brixton pictured as police urge witnesses to come forward

Jack Fincham leaving Basildon Crown Court, following an appeal hearing after he previously admitted to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, and he was jailed for six weeks

Love Island star Jack Fincham wins appeal against prison sentence after dog attack on runner
A police officer at the North Hyde electrical substation which caught fire, causing chaos at nearby Heathrow

'MI5 will be all over this': Security expert tells LBC Russian operatives could be behind Heathrow chaos
Marcin Majerkiewicz (left) has been found guilty of the murder of Stuart Everett (right)

Man, 42, found guilty of murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford
Thousands of journeys have been affected

Heathrow Airport closed: What are your rights if your flight is cancelled and how can you claim compensation?
Tommy Robinson has lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over his segregation in prison.

Tommy Robinson loses bid to challenge prison segregation

World News

See more World News

Washington, United States. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Conor McGregor announces plan to run for Irish President following White House meeting with Trump

11 hours ago

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

16 hours ago

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa to name celebrities - and is given list of Republicans

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa for celebrities - and is given Trump, Vance and Musk

16 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News