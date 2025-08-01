Heathrow reveals plan for £21bn third runway to be built within a decade

Heathrow reveals plan for £21bn third runway to be built within a decade. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Heathrow airport has said it can build a third runway for £21 billion within a decade.

The airport has submitted plans to the Government for a new full-length runway, but insisted it is open to considering a shorter one.

The west London hub is seeking permission to open a new 3,500-metre runway to the north-west of its existing location.

This would enable an additional 276,000 flights per year, from 480,000 today to 756,000.

The M25 motorway would need to be moved into a tunnel under the new runway.

Heathrow also wants to create new terminal capacity for 150 million annual passengers, up from 84 million currently.

This would involve a new terminal complex named T5XW and T5XN, extending Terminal 2, and demolishing Terminal 3 and the old Terminal 1.

Heathrow said its runway and airfield plan would be privately funded at a cost of £21 billion.

It attributed the increase from its estimate of £14 billion in 2018 to “construction inflation”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the expansion proposals as “a significant step towards unlocking growth, creating jobs, and delivering vital national infrastructure”. Picture: Alamy

The total plan, including terminals and supporting infrastructure, would be expected to cost £49 billion.

Airlines have expressed concern that the airport will hike its passenger charges to pay for the project.

Heathrow believes it is possible to meet the Government’s ambition of securing planning consent by 2029 and the new runway being operational within a decade.

The airport’s chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, said: “It has never been more important or urgent to expand Heathrow.

“We are effectively operating at capacity to the detriment of trade and connectivity.

“With a green light from Government and the correct policy support underpinned by a fit-for-purpose, regulatory model, we are ready to mobilise and start investing this year in our supply chain across the country.

“We are uniquely placed to do this for the country. It is time to clear the way for take-off.”

EasyJet chief executive Kenton Jarvis said Heathrow expansion “represents a unique opportunity for easyJet to operate from the airport at scale for the first time and bring with it lower fares for consumers”.

The airline carries the most passengers on flights from UK airports but does not serve Heathrow.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said he remains opposed to a third runway “because of the severe impact it will have in terms of noise, air pollution and meeting our climate change targets”.

He warned that City Hall will “carefully scrutinise” the proposals, adding: “I’ll be keeping all options on the table in how we respond.”

Tony Bosworth, climate campaigner at the charity, Friends of the Earth, said if Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to be “seen as a climate leader” then backing Heathrow expansion is “the wrong move”.

He went on: “A third runway raises serious, unanswered questions about how it fits with the UK’s climate commitments.”

On Thursday, hotel tycoon Surinder Arora published a rival Heathrow expansion plan which involves a shorter runway to avoid the need to divert the M25 motorway.

The billionaire’s Arora Group said a 2,800-metre runway would result in “reduced risk” and avoid “spiralling cost”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who gave her backing for a third runway in a speech on growth in January, said: “We are one step closer to expanding our biggest airport – boosting investment in Britain, increasing trade for businesses, and creating up to 100,000 jobs.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the expansion proposals as “a significant step towards unlocking growth, creating jobs, and delivering vital national infrastructure”.

She will consider the plans over the summer so that a review of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) can begin later this year.

The ANPS will provide the basis for decision-making on any development consent order application.

Conservative shadow transport secretary Richard Holden said his party welcomed the investment in UK infrastructure, but insisted it must be privately funded.

He said: “This is a private venture, and it must remain that way. There can be no backup blank cheque from taxpayers.

“Britain needs infrastructure that is affordable, accountable and ambitious, and that means open scrutiny, real competition, and a clear eye on delivery.”