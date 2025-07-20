Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue as warning issued for south-west England and Wales

20 July 2025, 09:05 | Updated: 20 July 2025, 09:07

Rain falling and strokes of forked lightnings during thunderstorm at night over church tower and trees
Rain falling and strokes of forked lightnings during thunderstorm at night over church tower and trees. Picture: Arterra/Philippe Clément/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Residents in south-west England and Wales have been warned to expect heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and the potential for hail on Sunday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering the region from 6pm to 10pm with the potential for 20-40mm of rain to fall within a couple of hours.

There could be some localised flooding and travel disruption as a result of the adverse weather.

Residents are told to expect difficult driving conditions and some road closures where sudden flooding has occurred which may also impact bus and train services.

The warning says: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the course of Sunday.

"Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 20-40 mm is possible within a couple of hours.

"Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds."

A couple shelter under an umbrella during a dog walk, as torrential rain and thunderstorms hit the country
A couple shelter under an umbrella during a dog walk, as torrential rain and thunderstorms hit the country. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Read more: More thunderstorms and flooding expected as new weather warnings issued across UK

It comes after a weekend of heavy rain and thunderstorms across the UK following a prolonged period of dry weather in many areas.

London was placed under an amber warning on Saturday for thunderstorms.

Throughout the day on Monday, large swathes of the country will also experience thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

The forecasting agency said: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Monday, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

"While many will miss the worst conditions, a few places could see 30-50 mm of rain within a couple of hours.

"Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail."

