Cod help us! Condiment fans outraged after Heinz rebrands Tartare sauce

Fans of fish and chips have been left furious after Heinz announced a rebranding of Tartare sauce.

The new ‘Fish & Chips Sauce’ has been announced in a rebranding of the classic condiment.

The food giant has urged consumers to think of its new sauce as “Tartare 2.0”, with the packaging describing the contents as “Tartare Sauce” and listing ingredients as including gherkins, dill, salt, parsley and mustard.

Tartare sauce is traditionally made of mayonnaise, chopped gherkins, capers, and herbs such as tarragon and dill.

It is considered a classic accompaniment to seafood dishes including fish and chips.

Tartare sauce has been rebranded to 'Fish and Chips sauce'. Picture: PA

Heinz described its new product as a “fresh and herby condiment” which was “poised to become Britain’s new go-to pairing for fish dinners – and, of course, the nation’s beloved dish, fish & chips”.

It went on: “If tartare is the OG fish condiment, then think of Heinz Fish & Chips sauce as Tartare 2.0 – 2025’s hot new upgrade… Love tartare? You’ll be obsessed. Never tried it? Consider this your tasty gateway to next-level fish & chips.”

Heinz said its own research suggested that Britons were eating more fish – up almost 5% year on year – with 37% of these occasions being fish and chip meals.

It found 81% of Britons used various sauces with the dish, with 66% using ketchup, 50% mayonnaise and 45% Tartare sauce.

Some 90% of 18 to 34-year-olds expressed an interest in a “brand new” sauce for fish, the brand said.

'Pays homage'

Thiago Rapp, director of ‘taste elevation’ at Heinz, said: “At Heinz, we’re always exploring bold and exciting flavours, inspired by the latest food trends and what people across the nation are really craving.

“And when it comes to British classics, nothing quite compares to fish and chips. It’s a national treasure, whether enjoyed as a seaside staple, a proper chippy tea on a Friday, or a comforting midweek meal.

“We’ve created a sauce that pays homage to this beloved British dish, crafted to be the perfect companion for every fish-filled occasion."

Heinz Fish & Chips Sauce has a recommended retail price of £3.39 and is available from Tesco.