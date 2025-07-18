Hero off-duty firefighter frees children trapped inside overturned school coach after crash kills one and injures 21

An off-duty firefighter was able to free children trapped in an overturned school bus that crashed on its way back from a trip to the zoo, it was announced it a press conference. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A hero firefighter who was travelling behind a bus carrying school pupils before it crashed on a rural road in Somerset was able to save multiple children trapped inside minutes after the collision.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on Thursday night there had been a "number of casualties" after a 70-seater coach left the A396 near Wheddon Cross, close to Minehead, at around 3pm the same day.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to free passengers who were trapped inside the overturned bus, which had been taking pupils back to Minehead Middle School after a day out at Exmoor Zoo.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children were taken to hospital by air ambulance, with 21 people in total taken to hospital, some of them with serious injuries.

It has emerged that an off-duty firefighter who was driving behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

Gavin Ellis of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said in a press conference on Thursday night: 'I'm grateful to the off-duty firefighter who was travelling behind the coach at the point of the collision who was able to start taking immediate [action] to start releasing those casualties from the bus."

Approximately 60 to 70 people were believed to be on board at the time of the collision, police said.

The majority of the passengers were safely taken off the bus and transported to a nearby rest centre.

The crash was declared a major incident and multiple emergency services were attendance, including three air ambulances, a HM Coastguard and a police helicopter, as well as fire and rescue crews and 10 police vehicles.

Fire crews and paramedics were seen working to free those who had been trapped inside the bus.

An off-duty firefighter, who was in a car behind the coach when it crashed, got to work freeing those who were trapped before the rescue teams arrived.

Two children were taken to hospital by air ambulance, with 21 people in total taken to hospital, some of them with serious injuries. Picture: Alamy

The A396 Cutcombe Hill is a winding rural road in the heart of Exmoor National Park.

The coach came off this remote road and slid at least 20ft down a bank, the fire service said.

Gavin Ellis, Chief Fire Officer for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We were mobilised to a major incident to a coach that had over turned onto its roof and slip approximately 20ft (6.1m) down an embankment."

Wayne Darch, Deputy Director of Operations for South West Ambulance Service, said 20 double-crewed ambulances had been sent to the scene, along with three air ambulances and other units.

Ch Supt Mark Edgington said the formal identification process of the dead child has begun, and that the child's parents are being supported by specialist officers.

He asked people not to speculate on the cause of the crash, saying it will only add to the distress of "the families, staff and the driver".

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 3pm this afternoon, emergency services were called to a collision involving a coach on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, in Exmoor.

Emergency services near the scene of a bus crash on the A396 Cutcombe Hill. Picture: Alamy

"Approximately 60 to 70 people were believed to be onboard at the time. A major incident was declared, with police, fire and ambulance services dispatching crews to the scene. The coach was carrying a number of adults and children to Minehead Middle School when it overturned.

"We can confirm tonight that one child has sadly died. A formal identification process will need to be carried out, but our thoughts and sympathies are with their family, who we are in contact with.

"A specially-trained officer will be providing them with support. A number of other people have presented or been taken to hospital, some of them with serious injuries.

"This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance. Many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre.

"Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening. An investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out and we’d please ask any witnesses to please call 101.

"We would please ask people avoid speculation around the circumstances at this time, out of respect for the families, staff and the driver who will all be deeply affected by this collision, as that is likely to only add to their distress."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he is being kept up to date on the situation.

He wrote in a post on X: “A heartbreaking update on the school bus crash in Somerset.

“There are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child. All my thoughts are with their parents, family and friends, and all those affected.

“Thank you to the emergency workers who are responding at pace — I’m being kept up to date on this situation.”