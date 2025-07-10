Eight taken to hospital after stolen BMW smashes into care home during police chase - as two men arrested

10 July 2025, 12:54 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 14:25

Eight people were taken to hospital after a car collided into Highcliffe Care Home, in Sunderland
Eight people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into Highcliffe Care Home, in Sunderland. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Eight people have been taken to hospital after a stolen car crashed into a care home during a police chase.

It happened at Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, at around 9.40pm on Wednesday night.

Two men - both aged 21 - have now been arrested, Northumbria Police confirmed.

A hole was left in one of the walls of the care home - which has now evacuated residents and put them into temporary accommodation.

A hole was left in one of the walls of the care home
A hole was left in one of the walls of the care home. Picture: LBC

Police received a report of a car being stolen on Angerton Gardens in Fenham, Newcastle.

The car – a blue BMW – has then driven off before officers arrived.

At around 9.35pm, the vehicle in question was sighted travelling on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland. A pursuit was subsequently authorised and officers from Force’s Operations department got behind the car.

A short time later at around 9.40pm, the car involved has collided with the Highcliffe Care Home premises on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack, causing structural damage.

Emergency services attended where all residents and staff were brought to safety, with eight residents being taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, with temporary accommodation arranged for residents and their families informed.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report immediately after the collision on suspicion of dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

A second man – also aged 21 – has since been arrested today (Thursday) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. An investigation into the full circumstances remains ongoing, and both men remain in police custody.

Damaged Highcliffe Care Home
The crash has left structural damage. Picture: LBC

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “We’re working closely with our blue-light partners, as well as the local authority and NHS colleagues, to support those involved.

“I’d like to thank them for their assistance in ensuring the safety of all residents and staff.

“Our officers remain in the area with other agencies to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“I’d ask anyone with concerns to speak to an officer on duty.”

The road was closed in both directions but has since been re-opened.

Anyone with information or footage can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on the Force’s website. 

Damaged Highcliffe Care Home
Picture: LBC

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 9.41pm on Wednesday 9 July to reports to a vehicle colliding into a premises in the Whitechurch Road area of Sunderland.

"We dispatched three emergency ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, a clinical team leader, three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart), our tactical advisor, our tactical commander, and two crews from our patient transport service (PTS) to the scene.

"We assisted with the evacuation of residents at the property and eight patients were conveyed to hospital."

