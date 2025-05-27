Holidaymakers to be fined $70 for standing up to get luggage while plane lands in airline crackdown

27 May 2025, 14:02 | Updated: 27 May 2025, 14:11

Passengers on airlines in Turkey may receive a fine for standing up too early on the plane.
Passengers on airlines in Turkey may receive a fine for standing up too early on the plane. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Tourists are to be slapped with a $70 fine for standing up too early while the plane lands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The $70 (around £52) penalty would apply to holidaymakers in Turkey who attempt to make their way to the exit before the plane has come to a stop.

Turkey's civil aviation authority hopes the penalty will deter passengers from rushing for the doors before the plane is stationary.

If the plan is successful, it will mean cabin crew no longer have to demand passengers to stay seated while the plane lands and taxis to the terminal.

The German DPA news agency said: “According to the regulation, airlines are obliged to remind passengers to fasten their seatbelts during and after landing until they reach the parking position and to explicitly point out that any infringement will be reported to the aviation authority, and a fine will be imposed."

Read more: Beloved drummer feared dead after posting chilling picture hours before San Diego plane crash

Read more: Air India ranked most delayed airline after ‘completely unacceptable’ record

Passengers in Turkey could be slapped with a $70 fine for standing up too early on a plane preparing to land.
Passengers in Turkey could be slapped with a $70 fine for standing up too early on a plane preparing to land. Picture: Alamy

Turkey is a hugely popular holiday destination and ranks among the top ten most visited countries - attracting tens of millions of tourists each year.

The proposed penalty on holidaymakers would improve the experience for those passengers who find it frustrating when others on the plane stand up too early and scramble for the exit.

However, the rules are likely to be met with dismay by those who prefer to stretch their legs after sitting still for many hours.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Footage shows the driver reverse into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth

Driver ‘followed ambulance through roadblock’ before Liverpool crash as man, 53, arrested on suspicion of ‘drug driving’
Footage shows the driver reverse into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth

Moment Liverpool horror begins to unfold after driver 'tailgated ambulance'

Dozens were left injured after the car drove into football fans who were celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory

King and Queen share 'deep shock' over Liverpool parade crash as William and Kate also tell of their sadness
Miriam Margolyes

Harry Potter star tells fans she 'doesn't have long left to live' after undergoing heart procedure
Female researcher observing E coli culture plate

Warning issued after outbreak of salmonella leaving five hospitalised and 20 ill

Steve

Car that ploughed into fans during Liverpool victory parade 'should not have been on that street', says Mayor

World News

See more World News

d

Macron's united front after 'le shove': Couple walk arm-in-arm as he tried to pass off squabble on plane as 'playfighting'

2 hours ago

The Spanish government have proposed a new bill that could charge non-EU residents, including Brits, to be charged double for Spanish properties.

Brits could be slapped with 100% tax on Spanish holiday homes amid housing crackdown

6 hours ago

Philadelphia police remain at the scene with a high security posture and to gather evidence following a Memorial Day shooting at Fairmount Park which killed two people and injured nine people

Two dead and and nine injured after Memorial Day shooting in Philadelphia

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News