Holidaymakers to be fined $70 for standing up to get luggage while plane lands in airline crackdown

Passengers on airlines in Turkey may receive a fine for standing up too early on the plane. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Tourists are to be slapped with a $70 fine for standing up too early while the plane lands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The $70 (around £52) penalty would apply to holidaymakers in Turkey who attempt to make their way to the exit before the plane has come to a stop.

Turkey's civil aviation authority hopes the penalty will deter passengers from rushing for the doors before the plane is stationary.

If the plan is successful, it will mean cabin crew no longer have to demand passengers to stay seated while the plane lands and taxis to the terminal.

The German DPA news agency said: “According to the regulation, airlines are obliged to remind passengers to fasten their seatbelts during and after landing until they reach the parking position and to explicitly point out that any infringement will be reported to the aviation authority, and a fine will be imposed."

Read more: Beloved drummer feared dead after posting chilling picture hours before San Diego plane crash

Read more: Air India ranked most delayed airline after ‘completely unacceptable’ record

Passengers in Turkey could be slapped with a $70 fine for standing up too early on a plane preparing to land. Picture: Alamy

Turkey is a hugely popular holiday destination and ranks among the top ten most visited countries - attracting tens of millions of tourists each year.

The proposed penalty on holidaymakers would improve the experience for those passengers who find it frustrating when others on the plane stand up too early and scramble for the exit.

However, the rules are likely to be met with dismay by those who prefer to stretch their legs after sitting still for many hours.