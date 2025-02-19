Burglar jailed after falling for 'Home Alone' style trap

The 56-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted burglary. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Henry Moore

A burglar has been jailed after being thwarted by a Home Alone-style trap.

CCTV footage shows Paul Howell attempting to break into a property in Blyth, Northumberland, but his plot was interrupted when he tripped over a hidden wire, which tipped a bucket of water over his feet.

The householders set the trap following a number of recent attempted burglary reports, Northumbria Police said on Wednesday.

The force said Howell fled, after triggering the bucket shortly before 3am on November 9 last year, but the overturned bucket led the occupants to check their CCTV footage and report the offence.

The 56-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

Paul Howell. Picture: Northumbria Police

Howell was also charged in connection with two separate burglary offences the following week at another address in Blyth, when he forced entry into a property before stealing items including jewellery and bikes.

Much of this property was recovered at Howell's house in the town.

The force said Howell, of Disraeli Street, Blyth, pleaded guilty to all charges at Newcastle Crown Court in December and was jailed for three years and seven months on Tuesday.

The burglar fell for the "Home Alone" style trap. Picture: Northumbria Police

Detective Constable Jon Mullen, who led the investigation, said: "Burglary is an invasive crime which sadly leaves people feeling unsafe in their own homes.

"Howell is a prolific offender who is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars following this sentence."

Mr Mullen added: "This case is the latest example which demonstrates the importance of reporting anything suspicious in their communities.

"We will continue to act upon these reports and do everything in our power to bring those responsible for offences in our areas before court to face justice."