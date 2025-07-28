Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze after 20 tonnes of tyres go up in flames

28 July 2025, 08:52

Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday
Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday. Picture: West Midlands Fire Service

By Danielle de Wolfe

Residents in West Bromwich have been evacuated after firefighters battled to bring a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres under control.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were seen to battle flames early on Sunday after flames ripped through four factory units on Great Bridge Street at around 10.40am.

Local homes evacuated as a precautionary measure after large plumes of smoke were seen in the skies above the site.

Initial reports suggested the fire service was battling a fire involving a single-storey factory, measuring approximately 100m by 100m.

No injuries have been reported, with firefighters continuing to battle the fire, involving 20 tonnes of tyres - with local residents reporting the smell of burning chemicals in the air.

Read more: Calls for extra bank holiday as Lionesses return home following historic Euros penalty shootout win

Read more: More than 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law coming into effect

The West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were seen to battle flames early on Monday after a blaze ripped through four factory units on Great Bridge Street.
The West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were seen to battle flames early on Monday after a blaze ripped through four factory units on Great Bridge Street. Picture: X

Videos emerging from the scene show thick smoke in the skies over the area.

Fifteen fire engines were in attendance as firefighters battled flames, with the service using water from a nearby canal to tackle the flames.

Taking to social media, WMFS posted an update on Sunday afternoon, writing: "Crews remain at Great Bridge St, West Brom tackling a fire involving tyres in a factory.

"Please keep doors and windows closed if you live nearby, due to smoke. Avoid the area where possible; multiple road closures are in place."

An update followed hours later, with the fire service writing: "Our crews are making good progress at this incident. Nineteen fire engines, plus specialist vehicles and crews, are working to tackle the fire, which involves four factory units and a large quantity of tyres."

West Midlands Police said the evacuation of several homes on nearby Elwell Street was "a precaution" measure.

The service added it was working with West Midlands Police to ensure "local residents affected by the evacuation, and businesses, are kept safe".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arsenal's Alessia Russo (right) with the trophy during the UEFA Women's Champions League Winners parade in London. Arsenal Women won the UEFA Women's Champions League against Barcelona on Saturday. Picture date: Monday May 26, 2025.

All Women's Super League fixtures 2025/26

Close up detail of the Pornhub website homepage asking UK users to Please verify your age

More than 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law coming into effect
Imported dogs risk bringing diseases into Britain, the RSPCA has warned

Imported dogs a 'ticking time bomb' as charity warns canines could bring diseases into the UK
British military tests secret new weapon to stop Putin's drone armies and Gatwick-style chaos

British military tests secret new weapon to stop Putin's drone armies and Gatwick-style chaos
NHS Nurses strike picket line at UCL in 2023

Nurses expected to vote to reject proposed pay deal

Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 win

They're coming home... to a heroes' welcome: Lionesses to return to royal reception and parade after epic Euros win

World News

See more World News

A teen is in critical condition after an incident at Rafael Puig Lluvina, Tenerife.

Teen fighting for his life after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool

1 hour ago

Helen Strudwick, curator of Made in Ancient Egypt, views a 4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian handprint discovered on a 'soul house'

‘Rare and exciting’: 4,000-year-old handprint found on Egyptian clay model

4 hours ago

A C-130 Hercules military aircraft drops humanitarian aid on the northern Gaza Strip

Countries begin dropping aid into Gaza as Israel announces 'tactical pauses' and humanitarian aid corridors

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News