Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze after 20 tonnes of tyres go up in flames

Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday. Picture: West Midlands Fire Service

By Danielle de Wolfe

Residents in West Bromwich have been evacuated after firefighters battled to bring a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres under control.

The West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were seen to battle flames early on Sunday after flames ripped through four factory units on Great Bridge Street at around 10.40am.

Local homes evacuated as a precautionary measure after large plumes of smoke were seen in the skies above the site.

Initial reports suggested the fire service was battling a fire involving a single-storey factory, measuring approximately 100m by 100m.

No injuries have been reported, with firefighters continuing to battle the fire, involving 20 tonnes of tyres - with local residents reporting the smell of burning chemicals in the air.

The West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were seen to battle flames early on Monday after a blaze ripped through four factory units on Great Bridge Street. Picture: X

Videos emerging from the scene show thick smoke in the skies over the area.

Fifteen fire engines were in attendance as firefighters battled flames, with the service using water from a nearby canal to tackle the flames.

Taking to social media, WMFS posted an update on Sunday afternoon, writing: "Crews remain at Great Bridge St, West Brom tackling a fire involving tyres in a factory.

"Please keep doors and windows closed if you live nearby, due to smoke. Avoid the area where possible; multiple road closures are in place."

Our crews are making good progress at this incident. Nineteen fire engines, plus specialist vehicles and crews, are working to tackle the fire, which involves four factory units and a large quantity of tyres.



Please continue to avoid the area.



— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) July 27, 2025

An update followed hours later, with the fire service writing: "Our crews are making good progress at this incident. Nineteen fire engines, plus specialist vehicles and crews, are working to tackle the fire, which involves four factory units and a large quantity of tyres."

West Midlands Police said the evacuation of several homes on nearby Elwell Street was "a precaution" measure.

The service added it was working with West Midlands Police to ensure "local residents affected by the evacuation, and businesses, are kept safe".