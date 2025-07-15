Thousands of homes across south London left without water after burst pipe sparks 'signifiant flooding'

A rest centre has been set up for residents forced to leave their homes due to the flooding. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Thousand of homes across south London were left without water following a burst pipe, which has also sparked "significant flooding" in the area.

Southwark Council alerted residents to 'significant flooding' on Ilderton Road, Bermondsey. Picture: X

Southwark Council issued the alert after a burst pipe left a spate of areas across 12 postcodes in south London without water supplies.

Ilderton Road in Bermondsey was shut at around 4.45am on Tuesday morning as flood waters filled the street.

It remains closed in both directions from Penarth Street to Surrey Canal Road.

Southwark has set up a rest centre to assist affected locals after some were forced to leave their homes.

It said in a statement: "Major water pipe burst in Ilderton Road, SE16 this morning causing significant flooding We are working on the scene with @thameswater and @metpoliceuk.

"We've helping people who have had to leave their homes and have set up a rest centre."

Thames Water has told customers they could be left without water due to the incident. They issued to warning for those in postcodes including SE1, SE4, SE5, SE8, SE11, SE14, SE15, SE16, SE17, SW4, SW8 and SW9.

The firm said engineers were at the scene as they worked to locate an isolated section of pipe to fix.

Commuters were warned the issue will affect traffic as repair work is underway.

It said in a statement: "To keep everyone safe, traffic management is in place while work is ongoing. We’re sorry for any disruption this may cause to your journey.

"We understand how disruptive it is to be without water, and we’re working as quickly and safely as possible to put things right.

"We know how disruptive it is if you lose your water supply, so we’ll work hard to get things back to normal as soon as we can. If you or someone you know needs a little extra support, including during an incident, our free Priority Services Register can help us to understand your situation so we can take it into account as best we can."

One resident described the flooding as "really bad" as he saw the water come all the way down the road.

"I've only ever seen this in a tsunami or a hurricane-like situation," he told the BBC.

Another resident said they were shocked when the awoke to the taps not working in their home.

“I have been up since 4.30am and there was no water pressure at all. Now we have got it but there is very low pressure," they told the London Standard.

“I had soap on my hands, [I was] stuck while I was washing my hands before going back to bed. I wondered what I could do to wash it away. Orange Juice, milk, a can of Guinness?," they added.

"By 7.30am we had very low-pressure water so we could wash ourselves and have breakfast with the kids," they said.

It comes just a day after a large sinkhole has opened in the road near Clapham Common following a burst pipe.

The incident sparked disruption to traffic on Clapham Park Roasd a Thames Water prepared to fix the burst pipe which also caused a "large amount of flooding."