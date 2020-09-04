Fire rages in Kent factory following 'huge explosion' at industrial unit

4 September 2020, 10:17 | Updated: 4 September 2020, 10:20

By Matt Drake

This is the shocking moment a 'huge explosion' went off at a Kent factory in the early hours of Friday morning,

Flames and a plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the site in Hoo, near Rochester, following the incident.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area as firefighters continue to tackle the incident.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said ten fire engines were sent the scene at 4.40am, but now only five remain.

There have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

Video on social media shows huge flames from the blaze in Vicarage Lane lighting up the night sky, while people posting online have talked of an explosion.

The fire has continued to burn and at one point on Friday morning a billowing mushroom of fire was seen rising up into the sky.

Joe Discipline, an onlooker from Rochester in Kent, said: "Around 4/4.30am a huge explosion shook the house and windows. I jumped out of bed to see the sky was orange.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area as firefighters continue to tackle the incident. Picture: Twitter

"There was then a second explosion just as big and that's when I started to record."

As the blaze burned a huge plume of thick black smoke issued hundreds of feet into the air, prompting the fire service to tell nearby members of the public to close windows and doors.

Gas cylinders were involved in the blaze.

A spokesperson for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: "Kent Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene of an industrial building fire on Vicarage Lane in Hoo, near Rochester.

"Ten fire engines and a height vehicle are in attendance, and crews are working to tackle the blaze.

"Firefighters are advising the public to avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident."

