‘It was horrendous. So horrendous’ - Eyewitness describes scene after car ploughs into crowd at Liverpool parade

Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

An eyewitness who was at the parade with his wife and children when a car ploughed into Liverpool supporters has described the horrific incident.

Footage emerged on social media showing a car ploughing into a crowd of mostly Liverpool supporters during the football teams's trophy parade.

Graphic videos show the car surrounded by emergency workers and dozens of Liverpool fans after coming to a standstill in the crowd.

Police say they have arrested a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

He said: "It happened about 10 feet away from us. We were just in a crowd and we had no control over where we would be, because it was a very narrow street.

"The vehicle came to our right. It emerged from just right next to an ambulance, which was parked up. This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

"It was travelling south, down Water Street, straight towards this strand, which is where the docks are.

"It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.

Mr Rashid described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows: "Then he stalled for a few seconds, probably about 10 seconds. Then the crowd that was a bit further back started rushing at him trying to smash his windows.

Police officers stand guard by the Liverpool Town Hall following an incident in Water Street. Picture: Getty

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. Picture: Alamy

"But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going.

"It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.

"Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground.

"It looked clearly deliberate.

"They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade. There were hundreds and thousands of us there because this is probably the busiest part of Liverpool."

"We were shocked, couldn't believe it."

Emergency services arrived at the scene "within seconds", he said.

Mr Rashid said: "Ambulances were already there. There was one right next to where this occurred, so there was a paramedic inside there.

"But then they started arriving within seconds, they're all trying to get to the crowd and negotiate the crowd, which is very difficult to do, you see, because there's that many people, they constantly been trying to move.

"I just wanted my kids to get off the road regardless because I couldn't trust whether there's a follow up attack or something like that. Because you are just exposed there on the pavement.

"I saw people lying on the ground, people unconscious.

"It was horrendous. So horrendous."