Simon Marks 7pm - 10pm
Horror crash sees M1 closed 'in both directions' with emergency services including air ambulance in attendance
18 June 2025, 17:57 | Updated: 18 June 2025, 18:41
A serious accident has left one of the UK's busiest motorways closed both directions with emergency services currently on the scene.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The horror crash saw traffic on the busy carriageway halted, with road closures affecting a section of motorway between J8 (Hemel Hempstead) and J9 (Flamstead) in Hertfordshire.
National Highways has warned of a "significant" clean up operation ahead, with drivers warned of delays of at least an hour in both directions.
In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 3.55pm today to reports of a road traffic collision involving a black moped on the M1 travelling northbound near to junction 8.
"Officers are in attendance along with colleagues from East of England Ambulance Service and Herts and Essex Air Ambulance Service.
"The carriageway is closed in both directions between junction 8 (Hemel Hempstead) and junction 9 (Luton), we ask that motorists seek alternative routes and avoid the area at this time."
Traffic trapped between the junctions is currently being funnelled from the motorway by police as the closure continues.
Read more: Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist
Read more: 'If you find a gun, you phone the police': Fishing for firearms, knives and grenades along Britain's canals
The #M1 in #Hertfordshire remains closed northbound between J8 (#HemelHempstead) and J9 due to a serious collision.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 18, 2025
All emergency services including the Air Ambulance are attending the scene.
More info including diversion route details here: https://t.co/9bpqqLqlaZ pic.twitter.com/pgxvWnb1mC
The closure has seen the AA warn of "long delays" due to a "serious crash".
The breakdown service added: "Road closed and long delays due to serious crash, a motorcyle involved on M1 Northbound from J8 A414 J7 (Hemel Hempstead) to J9 A5183 Dunstable Road (Redbourn). Trapped traffic being released via lane 4."
National highways have issued directions for drivers looking for alternative routes in the area:
- Exit the M1 at J8 on to the A414
- Continue on the A414 until the roundabout with the A4147
- Take the third exit onto the A4147 travelling northbound
- At the next roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A4147
- Shortly after, take the third exit at the roundabout which remains the A4147
- At the next roundabout, take the third exit onto the B487
- Remain on the B487 until the roundabout with the A5183
- Take the second exit onto the A5183
- Travel on this road and rejoin the M1 at J9
Posted by Fiona Milnes on Wednesday, June 18, 2025
It follows an earlier collision between junction 11 for Luton and junction 11a for Houghton Regis and Dunstable, with the section of road closed at about 12:00 BST following a multi-vehicle colision.
The northbound section of motorway in Bedfordshire was closed following a crash between two cars and two lorries, National Highways confirmed.
Bedfordshire Police and other emergency services were in attendance, with traffic officers were assisting with traffic management following the closure.