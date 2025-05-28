Hospital managers 'ignoring official guidance' on Supreme Court trans ruling

Exterior view of St Helier hospital, in the London Borough of Sutton, and which is run by Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Senior staff at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust said its policies will not change until NHS England issues guidance on the ruling.

A statement issued to staff said that “while we await further national guidance on any practical implications” of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on the definition of a woman, “our commitment remains unchanged”.

In April, the Supreme Court ruled that under the Equality Act 2010 the word woman means “a biological woman or girl — a person born female”.

The UK's equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, issued interim guidance on the practical implications of the judgement that said: "If somebody identifies as trans, they do not change sex for the purposes of the Act, even if they have a gender recognition certificate”.

The guidance advised that the ruling meant “a trans woman is a biological man”.

The statement, which was issued by Victoria Smith, the 'group chief people officer' at the South London hospital trust, continued: "Inclusion isn’t just a value we talk about — it’s something we live through our policies, our practice, and the way we treat one another, every day.”

Protesters march with trans rights placards in Whitehall during a demonstration in support of trans rights, following the Supreme Court ruling that the definition of a woman is based on biological sex. Picture: Alamy

The Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals trust is waiting for guidance from NHS England on the Supreme Court ruling instead of referring its staff to the view of the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission, according to the Times.

Smith's statement to staff said senior managers wanted “to take a moment to reaffirm something that remains at the heart of who we are."

It said: “Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, respect and compassion."

"That includes our transgender staff, patients and community members, as well as those whose gender identity is non-binary or different from the sex they were assigned at birth.”

Smith said that the trust’s senior managers “know this ruling may feel upsetting or uncertain to many, and we want to be clear: you are respected, you are supported and you are valued here at Gesh [St George’s, Epsom and St Helier Hospital Group]."

"Your identity is valid, and your presence strengthens our organisation and the care we provide.”

A spokesman for the hospitals said that trusts were “waiting for guidance from NHS England on what the Supreme Court ruling means for our patients”.

Nurse Jennifer Melle was suspended by the trust after misgendering a transgender sex offender. Picture: Christian Concern

The trust is currently being sued by nurse Jennifer Melle who claims she was unfairly disciplined for referring to a male paedophile as “Mr”, against his preference for female pronouns.

Melle has alleged that she and colleagues were told that a patient who was convicted of a sex offence was being brought from a men's prison. She said that the patient was "clearly masculine" in appearance, and his medical records stated he was male.

Melle was allegedly approached by a colleague who told her that the patient wanted to self-discharge and was disturbing other patients on the ward.

It is alleged that the patient overheard her conversation with a doctor on the phone and shouted: “Do not call me Mr. I am a woman.”

Lawyers for Melle said she had been formally disciplined by managers at the trust for “not respecting the patient’s preferred identity” and that her actions had “fallen short of the trust’s value of respect”.

Melle is suing the trust for harassment, discrimination, victimisation and human rights breaches.