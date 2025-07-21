Breaking News

15 hospitalised after double decker bus crashes into bridge in Manchester in 'major incident'

21 July 2025, 19:44 | Updated: 21 July 2025, 19:48

Picture: Global

By Josef Al Shemary

15 people have been hospitalised and the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) declared a "major incident" after a double decker bus crashed into a bridge in Manchester.

One person was critically injured and two others seriously hurt, according to local media reports.

Photos shared on social media showed the yellow bus with its roof torn off and emergency workers on the upper deck responding to the crash.

On X, Greater Manchester Police wrote: "We are currently responding to a collision between a bus and a bridge at the junction of Barton Road and Trafford Road in Eccles.

"Emergency services are currently on scene as part of the ongoing work."Please avoid the area as road closures are currently in place."

The bus apparently crashed into a low bridge as it tried to pass underneath it, with its roof coming off as a result.

15 people had been taken to hospital as the NWAS declared a 'major incident', but it has now "stood down" the status.

An NWAS statement said: "The trust dispatched a number of resources, including ten emergency ambulances, advanced paramedics, our Hazard Area Response Team (HART) and colleagues from North West Air Ambulance. The first resource arrived on time at 15.10.

"NWAS treated 15 patients who were all taken to Salford Royal or Manchester Royal Infirmary hospitals."

This is a breaking story, please refresh for the latest update.

