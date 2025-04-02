Hot cross bun shortage looms as farmers escalate 'tractor tax' protests

Hot cross buns could be scarce this Easter as farmers continue to protest against Rachel Reeves' 'tractor tax'. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Hot cross buns could be scarce this Easter as farmers continue to protest against Rachel Reeves' 'tractor tax'.

Farmers have pledged to halt the transport of milling wheat, essential to flour production, in a protest against new inheritance tax measures.

Milling wheat is essential for bread-making - including hot cross buns.

“Milling wheat is staying on farms. Farmers that grow milling wheat have gone on strike from April 1," farm protest leader Olly Harrison told The Standard.

Hundreds of tractors descended on Westminster in December as part of protests by farmers against the tax changes.

Hot cross bun shortage could be looming. Picture: Alamy

Mr Harrison continued: "They will not be loading any trucks with milling wheat and we will probably run out of flour.

"So if you're wondering why the shelves are empty, get onto your local MP and say you need to help these farmers out, you can't carry on putting them out of business.

"If there is rationing on bread and cakes and hot cross buns, it is the politicians fault, its not our fault, we can't carry on like this or we won't be in business"

Farmers and their tractors are seen during a protest drive to visit the Labour offices, on March 24, 2025 in Weymouth, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of tractors have descended on Westminster as part of the latest wave of protests by farmers over changes to inheritance tax. Picture: Alamy

This comes after significant reforms to inheritance tax (IHT) affecting agricultural property.

The changes mean that now any farmland or business exceeding £1 million would be subject to IHT at 20%.

Rachel Reeves says the measures will generate £2 billion for public services, and stop people using agricultural land as a tax shelter.

A group of farmers have told LBC in February that they'll no longer be a "fourth emergency service" - clearing things like fallen trees – because they need to save time and money because of changes to inheritance tax.

Simon Orson farms 700 acres of arable land in The Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire but says despite the size of his farm, he’s currently living on around £22,000 a year, and not the millions the Government seem to think farms exist on.

He told LBC: “If we carry on like this, and the Government charges inheritance tax, I’d have to sell off 100 acres, then there’s capital gains tax which means I’d have to sell off another 30 acres and before my son has even grown any crops, he’ll be looking at a 570 acre farm instead.”

Mr Orson said farming crops on a plot that size would mean the business is no longer viable. He explained: “Family farms would be totally decimated. My farm has been in my family for 300 years and it’s quite scary to think this really could be the end.

Concerned about the future of the farm for his young son, Howie, Mr Orson said: “We do so many things we don’t get paid for. Clearing snow off the road, removing fallen trees, problems with the water. We do this for the goodness of our community and country, but we won’t be able to continue doing that for free if we’re not being backed by the Government.”

“Last week I cleared a footpath locally, I brought in people to help and it cost me £500. I don’t want that money back, I’m doing it for the local community – but now I’ll leave all of that to the council to pay for. I can’t keep giving away my time and money when it really looks like I’ll have to start saving every single penny.”