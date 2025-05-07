How might Britain defend itself if Russia attacked?

A Russian military procession as Putin's forces are alarming Britain. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Britain is reportedly updating its war strategy due to growing fears that Vladimir Putin’s Russia could launch a direct attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer is said to want to review the government’s homeland defence plan which sets out the strategy to repel a foreign threat but has not been updated for 20 years.

A government source told the Telegraph that plans include bunkers to protect the Royal family, stockpile resources, and ensure that broadcasters can stay on air.

There has been some debate around the best strategy for the government, with Marcus Solarz Hendriks writing for LBC that the government should pull out of the Ottawa Treaty.

Read also: Russia and China will ‘soon’ be able to pinpoint Britain’s nuclear subs with advanced drones, warns US general

The update comes after a Cabinet Office risk assessment found that a successful attack from Russia could “likely result in civilian fatalities as well as members of the emergency services”.

A government spokesman told the Telegraph: “The UK has robust plans in place for a range of potential emergencies that have been developed and tested over many years.”

Here is what it all means.

Sir Keir Starmer is said to be updating his defence options. Picture: Getty

What is the homeland defence plan?

The plan is a long-established strategy for how the UK would respond immediately after a strike on the UK mainland.

It explores scenarios for when a hostile foreign state attacks with a conventional missile, nuclear warhead, or cyber operation.

But the plan was last updated in 2005 when cyber operations, in particular, were in their infancy.

A replacement strategy is being drawn up with Sir Keir stating that: “Bold action is needed to stand up to Putin and ruthlessly protect UK and European security.”

He added, according to the Standard, that the Russian president’s forces are already: “Menacing Britain’s skies, waters, streets and national security.”

What will be in the new plan?

The strategy is an all-encompassing look at how the government would respond in the event of such a crisis and would offer guidance on how to run the country.

This would include how rail and road networks, courts, postal systems and phone lines would all operate during this period of conflict. The plan would also devise strategies for stockpiling.

A central part of the plan would be for the defence against missile and cyber strikes, including what the government would do in retaliation and how the army would cope. The Telegraph reported that this could include a British version of Israel's Iron Dome missile.

One more aspect of the new plan is around how to protect the royal family and there have been suggestions that the monarchy will be kept safe in a bunker.

Vladimir Putin's foreign policy has the UK looking to better equip its defence. Picture: Getty

Vladimir Putin: Factfile

Full name: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin

Born: October 7, 1952 (72 years old)Position: President of Russia (2000-2008, 2012-present)Also served as Prime Minister (1999-2000, 2008-2012)

In Ukraine, he ordered the "special military operation" to "denazify" the country from February 2022 and his army has annexed four Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson. Since 2014, Russia has maintained control of Crimea.

There have been frequent speculations about health issues including cancer and Parkinson’s disease, although these are unconfirmed and the Kremlin has denied he is unwell.

He was married to Lyudmila Putina but divorced in 2014 after 30 years of marriage and having had two daughters: Maria Vorontsova (born 1985) and Katerina Tikhonova (born 1986). He has reportedly had other children with Alina Kabaeva, although this is unconfirmed officially and Mr Putin keeps his family life private.