How much is unemployment benefit in the UK? And how can you claim it?

Unemployment claims have had a huge increase since coronavirus. Picture: PA

Are you eligible for job seekers allowance? And how much can you claim? Here’s everything you need to know about unemployment benefits as the UK sees a huge rise.

Unemployment benefits saw a huge rise in claims in April, the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s predicted to get worse, according to the Office for National Statistics.

With many losing their jobs due to Covid-19, people are turning to the country’s Universal Credit and Job Seekers allowance schemes in order to help make ends meet.

So how much is unemployment benefit in the UK? How can you claim it? And who is eligible for job seekers? Here’s all your questions answered:

Unemployment benefits - who can get them and how much can you get? Picture: PA

Who can claim unemployment benefits in the UK?

To be entitled to Jobseeker’s Allowance you have to be over 18 but under the State Pension age, not in full time education, available and actively seeking work or work less that 16 hours per week.

If you also have a partner working less than 24 hours a week or you have a signed agreement to look for work you could also be eligible.

Check out the full list of criteria at gov.uk/jobseekers-allowance.

How do you claim unemployment benefits in the UK?

After finding out your eligible, go to the Government’s website and use the benefits calculator to see what you can potentially claim.

After you’ve found out your entitlements, you then fill out an online form which will lead to an interview at your local Job Centre who will help complete the process for you.

The Job Centre helps with Jobseeker's claims. Picture: PA

How much is unemployment benefit?

Using the benefits calculator on the Government’s website will help determine how much you can claim.

Facts such as your age, income and savings can alter the amount and there is a maximum amount you will be entitled to.