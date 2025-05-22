Breaking News

Huge blaze erupts at Bristol maternity hospital as black smoke fills the sky

St Michael's Hospital in Bristol. Picture: @ukhadds

By Henry Moore

Firefighters rushed to St Michael's Hospital in Bristol after a massive blaze erupted on Thursday, filling the sky with black smoke.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The maternity hospital was evacuated after the fire erupted just after 4:30pm this afternoon.

In a statement on X, Avon and Somerset Police said: "St Michael's Hill is closed to vehicles and pedestrians and people are urged to avoid the area if at all possible."

Large plumes of smoke can be seen across the city as firefighters battle the blaze.

St Michaels hospital in Bristol is on fire (right now, photo from the University): pic.twitter.com/1oOSHtLKfS — Al Haddrell (@ukhadds) May 22, 2025

A spokesperson for the fire service added: "We're currently responding to a fire on Southwell Street, Bristol.

"We encourage people to avoid the area while we deal with the incident. Further updates will be issued."

One local told BristolLive: "We could all the smoke billowing from the flames on top of the hospital.

"Then it started to thin out and we could see a firefighter with a hose pushing the flames back and advancing across the roof."